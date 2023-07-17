The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors split a pair of games on Saturday.

In the first game, they defeated the Elkhorn ETC Knights Seniors 6-2.

Trey Henning pitched six innings in the win, giving up one unearned run on four hits while striking out 10 and walking three. Max Reis pitched the seventh inning, giving up one unearned run on one hit.

The Exmark offense had 10 hits in the game. Max Reis had two singles and a run scored while Henning had two singles and a run scored. Josh Buhr had a double and an RBI.

Connor Hamilton and Wyatt McGinty each had a single, an RBI and a run scored. Collin Mangnall, Gage Wolter and Parker Tegtmeier had a single each.

In their second game on Saturday, Exmark fell 12-4 in six innings to Omaha Roncalli Kelly Ryan Pride Post 1.

Tegtmeier pitched four innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking four. McGinty pitched 1.1 innings, giving up six runs (four earned) on six hits while striking out two and walking four.

Exmark had four hits in the game. Josh Buhr had a double while Hamilton had a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Jaxson Blackburn and Henning had a single each.

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors are now 16-10 on the season and will open B-1 Area Tournament play in Nebraska City on Friday. The official brackets for the tournament have not been released. Others competing in the B-1 Area Tournament will be Nebraska City, Auburn, Crete, Fairbury, Hickman, Plattsmouth and Falls City.

The tournament champion will advance to the Class B State Tournament in Pierce.