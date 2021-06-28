Exmark Seniors split weekend games

ELKHORN -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors got two games in at the Mount Michael Tournament over the weekend, winning one and losing one.

They won 12-1 over the Millard Sox in five innings on Friday and lost to Kearney Runza 5-2 on Sunday.

Exmark scored nine runs in the third inning to pull away from the Millard Sox.

Beatrice had 12 hits in the game. Caleb Jobman had two doubles, three RBI's and two runs scored while Adam DeBoer had a double and a single and one run scored. Qwin Zabokrtsky had a double, a single, an RBI and two runs scored.

Will Reimer had a home run, three RBI's and three runs scored while Max Reis had a double. Elijah Mangnall had a single.

Zane Hoffman pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out five and walking four. Beatrice committed no errors behind Hoffman.

Exmark took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Kearney, but Kearney scored on run in the bottom of the first, two runs in the fourth and two more runs in the sixth to win 5-2.

Beatrice had five hits in the game, including a double by Jaxson Blackburn. Max Reis had a single and two RBI's while Will Reimer, Caleb Jobman and Connor Hamilton had a single each.