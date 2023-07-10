The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors went 2-2 over the weekend.

On Friday, they lost to Anderson Ford 7-4. The game was tied 2-2 before Anderson Ford scored five runs in the top of the seventh to open a 7-2 lead.

Gage Wolter pitched 6.2 innings, giving up seven unearned runs on six hits while striking out one and walking three. Beatrice's defense committed four errors.

The Exmark offense had nine hits in the game -- all singles. Collin Mangnall and Luke Hamilton had two singles each while Jaxson Blackburn, Trey Henning, Connor Hamilton, Max Reis and Wolter had one single each.

Beatrice bounced back with a 17-9 win over Lexington on Friday.

Wyatt McGinty, Luke Hamilton, Trey Henning, Collin Mangnall and Max Reis all pitched in the game.

Beatrice pounded out 15 hits. Henning had three singles, three RBI's and and two runs scored. Max Reis had a triple, a double, two RBI's and four runs scored. Mangnall had a double, a single, three RBI's and three runs scored.

Hamilton, Josh Buhr and Wolter had two singles each while Blackburn and McGinty had one single each.

On Saturday, Exmark fell to Hastings 8-4. Henning pitched four innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out six and walking four. Hamilton pitched two innings, giving up three unearned runs on five hits while striking out one and walking one.

Offensively, Henning had a double, two singles and three RBI's. Mangnall had two singles while Blackburn, Reis, Buhr and Wolter had one single each.

Beatrice wrapped up the weekend with a 2-0 win over North Platte.

The game was tied 0-0 before Exmark rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh.

Max Reis got the rally started when he was hit by a pitch and Hamilton Walked. A passed ball allowed the runners to advance and Henning's sacrifice fly made it 1-0. McGinty's RBI single extended the lead to 2-0.

Parker Tegtmeier pitched six innings, giving up no runs on four hits while striking out nine and walking two. Reis picked up the save, pitching one inning and giving up no runs on one hit and walking one.

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors are now 15-9 on the season