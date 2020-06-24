Exmark Seniors suffer first loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors fell behind early Tuesday night and were never able to climb back into it.

Exmark lost to Carpetland 11-6 at Christenson Field in Beatrice. Carpetland consists of players from Lincoln East High School.

The two teams traded single runs in the first inning. Carpetland's run came courtesy of a lead off solo home run to open the game.

Beatrice had to put together a two out rally to get their run in the bottom of the first. Brody Nelson got it started with a single and Qwin Zabokrtsky and Caleb Jobman walked. A wild pitch led to the run, tying the game 1-1.

In the top of the second, Exmark was able to retire Carpetland's first hitter, but they then rallied for five runs after that. A double, several walks and another double led to the five runs, making it 6-1.

Beatrice was presented an opportunity to get back into the game in the bottom of the second when Zane Hoffman, Aiden Russell and Connor Hamilton were all walked to load the bases with nobody out.

Will Reimer's ground out allowed one run to score. Austin Burroughs then walked to re-load the bases and a wild pitch allowed Hamilton to score, making it 6-3. A pop out and a strike out ended the rally, though, with just two runs scoring.