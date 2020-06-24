Exmark Seniors suffer first loss

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors fell behind early Tuesday night and were never able to climb back into it.
Exmark lost to Carpetland 11-6 at Christenson Field in Beatrice. Carpetland consists of players from Lincoln East High School.
The two teams traded single runs in the first inning. Carpetland's run came courtesy of a lead off solo home run to open the game.
Beatrice had to put together a two out rally to get their run in the bottom of the first. Brody Nelson got it started with a single and Qwin Zabokrtsky and Caleb Jobman walked. A wild pitch led to the run, tying the game 1-1.
In the top of the second, Exmark was able to retire Carpetland's first hitter, but they then rallied for five runs after that. A double, several walks and another double led to the five runs, making it 6-1.
Beatrice was presented an opportunity to get back into the game in the bottom of the second when Zane Hoffman, Aiden Russell and Connor Hamilton were all walked to load the bases with nobody out.
Will Reimer's ground out allowed one run to score. Austin Burroughs then walked to re-load the bases and a wild pitch allowed Hamilton to score, making it 6-3. A pop out and a strike out ended the rally, though, with just two runs scoring.
An error, a single and a ground out led to another run for Carpetland in the top of the third, making it 7-3. In the fifth inning, Carpetland hit three straight solo home runs to extend their lead to 10-3. A double and two errors led to one more run in the sixth inning to make it 11-3.
Exmark did manage three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, Burroughs and Brody Nelson walked and Qwin Zabokrtsky singled to load the bases. Caleb Jobman's RBI single made it 11-4 and a walk to Adam Deboer forced in another run. Zane Hoffman's ground out scored another run to make it 11-6.
Beatrice managed to get two runners on in the seventh, but were unable to score them, making the final score 11-6.
Beatrice had six hit in the game, all singles. Reimer, Burroughs, Nelson, Jobman, Russell and Deegan Nelson all had a single each.
Billy Humphrey pitched 1.2 innings, Joe Wallman pitched 2.1 innings and Aiden Russell pitched the final three innings. During his three innings, Russell gave up just one earned run on one hit while striking out two.
The Beatrice defense committed four errors in the game.
Exmark is now 2-1 on the season and they play Wednesday night at Lincoln Pius X. For those results, see Friday's Daily Sun.
Beatrice will then play in the Mike Peterson Tournament in Lincoln over the weekend. They will open with Lincoln East on Thursday at 5 p.m. before playing Omaha Westside at 12:30 p.m. on Friday and Sioux Falls West at 3 p.m. on Friday.
