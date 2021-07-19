Exmark Seniors sweep DH from Wymore

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors hosted Wymore/Diller-Odell Sunday at Christenson Field.

Beatrice won the first game 9-0 in five innings. Zane Hoffman pitched three innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two and waling one. Kai Mayfield pitched two innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out four and walking one.

Caleb Jobman had a grand slam home run in the game while Will Reimer had a double, two RBI's and a run scored and Austin Burroughs had a double and two runs scored. Dylan Roeder had a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Adam DeBoer and Connor Hamilton added a single each.

Chance Swearingen had the lone hit for Wymore -- a single.

Beatrice won the second game over Wymore 15-1 in five innings. Will Reimer pitched three innings, giving up one earned run on two hits, striking out five nd walking four. Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched two innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out five.

Beatrice had 12 hits in the game. Cayden Eggert had three singles and five RBI's while Adam DeBoer had a double, a single, three RBI"s and three runs scored. Austin Burroughs had two singles, two RBI"s and four runs scored. Eli Mangnall, Billy Humphrey and Dylan Roeder had a single each.