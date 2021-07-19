 Skip to main content
Exmark Seniors sweep DH from Wymore
The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors hosted Wymore/Diller-Odell Sunday at Christenson Field.

Beatrice won the first game 9-0 in five innings. Zane Hoffman pitched three innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two and waling one. Kai Mayfield pitched two innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out four and walking one.

Caleb Jobman had a grand slam home run in the game while Will Reimer had a double, two RBI's and a run scored and Austin Burroughs had a double and two runs scored. Dylan Roeder had a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Adam DeBoer and Connor Hamilton added a single each.

Chance Swearingen had the lone hit for Wymore -- a single.

Beatrice won the second game over Wymore 15-1 in five innings. Will Reimer pitched three innings, giving up one earned run on two hits, striking out five nd walking four. Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched two innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out five.

Beatrice had 12 hits in the game. Cayden Eggert had three singles and five RBI's while Adam DeBoer had a double, a single, three RBI"s and three runs scored. Austin Burroughs had two singles, two RBI"s and four runs scored. Eli Mangnall, Billy Humphrey and Dylan Roeder had a single each.

Beatrice Exmark is now 19-16 on the season and will wrap up their regular season on Tuesday at home against Ashland. They will open B1 Area Tournament action on Friday in Fairbury.

The teams competing in the B1 Area Tournament are Beatrice, Fairbury, Aurora, Crete, Fairfield, Hickman and York. The brackets for the tournament have not been released.

The winner of the B1 Area Tournament will advance to the Class B State Tournament in Crete starting on July 31. 

