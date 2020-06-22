Exmark Seniors sweep season openers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors finally got to take the field on Saturday and swept a home doubleheader against Springfield.

Beatrice won the first game 4-1 before winning the second game 10-2.

It was the first competition for high school athletes in several months due to the COVID-19 virus shutting sports down. Exmark coach Chris Belding said it was great to be back out there.

"The kids were excited and the parents were excited," Belding said. "We had that rain Thursday night that put this weekend's games in jeopardy, but the kids came out Friday and did a great job getting the field ready. Everybody was glad to be back out there."

What made the season opener even better was picking up two wins.

"It's great to get a couple of wins, but also know there is room for improvement," Belding said. "We pitched the ball well and that is going to be our strong point. We fielded it pretty well and we had some timely hits. Our offense kind of fell asleep in the middle of both games, though, so we have some work to do on that."

Zane Hoffman set the tone for the day offensively by hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to make it 1-0. He was all smiles as he rounded the bases. It was his first career home run.