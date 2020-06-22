Exmark Seniors sweep season openers

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors finally got to take the field on Saturday and swept a home doubleheader against Springfield.
Beatrice won the first game 4-1 before winning the second game 10-2.
It was the first competition for high school athletes in several months due to the COVID-19 virus shutting sports down. Exmark coach Chris Belding said it was great to be back out there.
"The kids were excited and the parents were excited," Belding said. "We had that rain Thursday night that put this weekend's games in jeopardy, but the kids came out Friday and did a great job getting the field ready. Everybody was glad to be back out there."
What made the season opener even better was picking up two wins.
"It's great to get a couple of wins, but also know there is room for improvement," Belding said. "We pitched the ball well and that is going to be our strong point. We fielded it pretty well and we had some timely hits. Our offense kind of fell asleep in the middle of both games, though, so we have some work to do on that."
Zane Hoffman set the tone for the day offensively by hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to make it 1-0. He was all smiles as he rounded the bases. It was his first career home run.
"We weren't getting a lot of good swings early, but Zane came up and hit that fast ball over the left field fence and that kind of got us going," Belding said. "I don't know if I've ever seen a bigger smile running around the bases than what he had. We were really excited for him and he was excited about it all day."
Beatrice added three more runs in the third inning. Will Reimer led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball. He scored on Austin Burroughs' RBI single to make it 2-0.
Eli Mangnall, who came into courtesy run for Burroughs, advanced to second on a passed ball and he went to third base on Brody Nelson's single. Mangall then scored on an error and a ground out by Qwin Zabokrtsky allowed another run to score, making it 4-1.
Both offenses went silent after that as Beatrice held onto win the game 4-1.
Burroughs pitched 3.2 innings for Beatrice, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out four and walking three.
Adam DeBoer pitched 2.1 innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out three and walking two. Reimer pitched the final inning, striking out three while walking one.
Beatrice's offense had seven hits in the game, six of which were singles. Hoffman had a home run while Reimer had two singles. Burroughs, Nelson and Deboer had a single each.
In the second game, Beatrice had a pair of four run innings which allowed them to pull away from Springfield.
They grabbed a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Deboer led off the inning by being hit by a pitch and Connor Hamilton's single and Eli Mangnall's hit by pitch loaded the bases with one out. Four straight errors by Springfield led to all four runs.
Springfield managed to cut their deficit in half with two runs in the fourth inning.
Beatrice added one run in the bottom of the fourth. Reimer led off with a walk and went to third on Burroughs' single. He eventually scored on a passed ball to make it 5-2.
Beatrice then blew the game open in the fifth inning. Deboer led off with a walk, Aiden Russel was hit by a pitch and Connor Hamilton singled to load the bases with nobody out.
Hoffman's sacrifice fly made it 6-2. After a walk to Burroughs loaded the bases again with two outs. A wild pitch led to one more run before Brody Nelson's two-RBI single made it 9-2.
Beatrice ended the game in the bottom of the sixth. Jobman led off with a walk and Deboer was hit by a pitch. Josiah Wallman then walked to load the bases. Reimer was then hit by a pitch, which forced in a run to make it 10-2, ending the game.
Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched four innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out five and walking two. Mangall pitched a scoreless fifth inning and Hoffman pitched a perfect sixth inning.
Russell had a double while Hamilton had two singles. Nelson and Burroughs had a single each. Beatrice benefited from seven walks, six hit batsman and five Springfield errors.
"(Springfield) struggled in that second game," Belding said. "They threw a college pitcher against us in that first game, but their pitchers in the second game weren't quite as good. We got some timely hits, but errors and walks really helped us."
Pitching was good for the Exmark Seniors all day, but Belding said it will take a little time before they pitching staff is in midseason form.
"Both Qwin (Zabokrtsky) and Austin (Burroughs) got a little tired by the fourth inning," Belding said. "It's still a work in progress and we are trying to limit our starters to 60 pitches right now. Everybody that threw looked good and Will (Reimer) did a good job coming in as a closer and striking out three batters. He's hitting mid 80s and has a nice slider, so that is something that is going to be big for us."
The Beatrice Exmark Seniors will be in action again on Monday when they host Lincoln East at 7:30 p.m. The Neapco Juniors are scheduled to host Lincoln East at 5 p.m.
