The Beatrice Exmark Seniors won a trio of games over the weekend to improve their record to 12-7 on the season.

The winning streak started with a 5-2 win over Seward Friday night in Seward.

Trey Henning, Gage Wolter and Parker Tegtmeier all combined to pitch in the game. Henning pitched 2.2 innings, giving up two unearned runs on three hits while striking out four and walking none. Wolter pitched 3.1 innings, giving up no earned runs on four hits while striking out four and walking none. Tegtmeier got the save, pitching one inning, striking out three and walking one.

Luke Hamilton had a double and two RBIs in the game while Collin Mangnall had two singles and an RBI. Jaxson Blackburn, Henning, Wyatt McGinty and Ty Weichel had one single each.

On Sunday, Exmark won both games of a doubleheader over Hauptman O'Brien Post 339.

They won the first game 8-0 in five innings. Tegtmeier pitched all five innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out five and walking one.

Blackburn had a double, a single, an RBI and two runs scored while Henning had a double, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Josh Buhr had a double while Mangnall and Connor Hamilton had a single each.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Beatrice won 2-1 in eight innings. McGinty's RBI single in the top of the eighth brought in the winning run.

Henning pitched all eight innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Beatrice had three hits in the game -- all singles. Blackburn, McGinty and Weichel had a single each.

Neapco Juniors fall to Seward

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors fell to Seward 10-2 on Friday.

Beatrice had two hits in the game -- a single each by John Riesen and Ty Weichel.

Carson Workman and Owen Reis combined to pitch in the game.

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are now 10-7 on the season and will travel to Syracuse on Wednesday.