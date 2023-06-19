The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors defeated the Millard Sox on Saturday before sweeping a doubleheader against Auburn on Sunday.

Exmark defeated the Millard Sox 13-4 in five innings on Saturday. They scored one run in the second inning, four runs in the third inning, five runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth inning as they built a 13-0 lead.

The Millard Sox scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth, but it wouldn't be enough to extend the game.

Trey Henning pitched the first four innings, giving up no earned runs on two hits while striking out four and walking six. Wyatt McGinty and Max Reis combined to finish the game on the mound.

Max Reis had two singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Connor Hamilton and Jaxson Blackburn had a double and a single each. Trey Henning had a triple and three RBI's. McGinty, Luke Hamilton and Josh Buhr had a single each.

In their first game against Auburn on Sunday, Exmark won 5-1.

Parker Tegtmeier pitched six innings, giving up one unearned run on five hits while striking out 10 and walking three. Luke Hamilton pitched one inning, giving up no runs on two hits.

Beatrice had seven hits in the game. Henning had two doubles while Max Reis had a triple, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Blackburn, Collin Mangnall and Luke Hamilton had a single each.

In the second game against Auburn, Beatrice won 8-0 in five innings.

Gage Wolter pitched four innings, giving up no earned runs on three hits while striking out three and walking two. Mangnall pitched a perfect fifth inning, striking out one.

The Exmark offense had seven hits in the game. Max Reis had two triples, three RBI's and two runs scored. Mangnall had a double, a single, two RBI's and one run scored. Josh Buhrn had two singles and three runs scored. Ty Weichel added a single.

The Beatrice Exmark Seniors are now 8-7 on the season.