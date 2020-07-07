Exmark squanders lead against Omaha South

OMAHA -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors built a 7-0 lead over Omaha South Monday night, but were unable to hold on.
Omaha South scored eight runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-7 lead and went on to win the game 11-8 in Omaha.
Exmark built their lead by scoring six runs in the top of the fourth inning. Eli Mangnall led off by being hit by a pitch and then went to third on Austin Burroughs' double.
Caleb Jobman and Connor Hamilton had back-to-back RBI singles to make it 2-0. Adam Deboer then reached on an error, which allowed another run to score. Qwin Zabokrtsky's RBI single made it 4-0 and Zane Hoffman's sacrifice fly made it 5-0.
Aiden Russell's RBI single capped the scoring for Beatrice in the fourth inning.
A single by Burroughs, a double by Hamilton and an RBI single by Deboer led to another run for Beatrice in the top of the fifth inning, making it 7-0.
Omaha South erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth. They had three doubles, two singles and a triple in the inning. They also benefited from three Beatrice errors, one walk and one hit batsman.
Beatrice tied the game in the top of the sixth inning. Reimer and Burroughs both walked to put runners at first and second with one out. Reimer stole third and then scored on Jobman's sacrifice fly to make it 8-8.
Two singles, an error and a walk led to two runs for Omaha South in the bottom of the sixth. A walk and a double led to another run in the seventh inning, making it 11-8.
The two teams played a nine inning game, but neither team would score in the final two innings, making the final score 11-8.
Exmark had nine hits in the game. Burroughs and Hamilton had a double and a single each while Deboer had two singles. Jobman, Zabokrtsky and Russell had a single each.
Aiden Russell pitched the first four innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out four and walking two. Hoffman and Billy Humphrey combined to pitch the remainder of the game.
Exmark falls to 5-9 on the season and were in action again Tuesday night against Lincoln Southwest at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln. For those results, see Thursday's Daily Sun. They will play at Lincoln North Star Wednesday night.
Exmark's next home game will be Sunday when they host Shelby at 3:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.
