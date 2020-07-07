Exmark squanders lead against Omaha South

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors built a 7-0 lead over Omaha South Monday night, but were unable to hold on.

Omaha South scored eight runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-7 lead and went on to win the game 11-8 in Omaha.

Exmark built their lead by scoring six runs in the top of the fourth inning. Eli Mangnall led off by being hit by a pitch and then went to third on Austin Burroughs' double.

Caleb Jobman and Connor Hamilton had back-to-back RBI singles to make it 2-0. Adam Deboer then reached on an error, which allowed another run to score. Qwin Zabokrtsky's RBI single made it 4-0 and Zane Hoffman's sacrifice fly made it 5-0.

Aiden Russell's RBI single capped the scoring for Beatrice in the fourth inning.

A single by Burroughs, a double by Hamilton and an RBI single by Deboer led to another run for Beatrice in the top of the fifth inning, making it 7-0.

Omaha South erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth. They had three doubles, two singles and a triple in the inning. They also benefited from three Beatrice errors, one walk and one hit batsman.