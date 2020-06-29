Exmark wins one in Lincoln Tourney

LINCOLN - The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors played in the annual Mike Peterson Tournament in Lincoln over the weekend and came away with one win.
That win came on Friday against Sioux Falls West. Exmark won the game 5-1 at Sherman Field in Lincoln.
Beatrice took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Will Reimer led off by getting hit by a pitch. He advanced to second on a ground out and scored on Brody Nelson's two-out RBI single.
Neither team would score again until the sixth inning when Beatrice erupted for four runs. This time, Nelson got things started with a walk and then went to second on Caleb Jobman's single.
Adam Deboer's RBI single allowed Nelson to score. Eli Mangnall, who came into run for Jobman, scored on Qwin Zabokrtsky's RBI double to make it 3-0.
Billy Humphrey's RBI single made it 4-0 and Connor Hamilton's RBI single made it 5-0.
Sioux Falls West scored one run in the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough has Beatrice held on to win 5-1.
Will Reimer pitched five innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out 11 and walking two. Billy Humphrey pitched two innings, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out two and walking two.
Adam Deboer had two singles in the game while Zabokrtsky had a double. Reimer, Nelson, Jobman, Joe Wallman, Humphrey and Hamilton had a single each.
Beatrice played a second game on Friday and lost to Omaha Westside 2-0. They only managed two hits in the game, both singles by Reimer.
Adam Deboer was the hard luck losing pitcher, pitching 5.2 innings and giving up two runs (none earned) on five hits while striking out four and walking four.
In their opening game of the tournament, Exmark lost to Carpetland 11-3 on Thursday. They had four hits in the game, all of which were singles. Reimer, Austin Burroughs, Jobman and Hamilton all had a single each.
Burroughs pitched four innings in the game while Eli Mangnall pitched 1.1 innings.
In their tournament finale on Sunday, Exmark felt to the Post 8 Seniors 6-2. Zabokrtsky had a home run, a single, two RBI's and a run scored in the game while Burroughs had a double. Adding a single each was Reimer and Mangnall.
Mangnall pitched three innings, giving up two earned runs on no hits while striking out one and walking two. Aiden Russell pitched three innings, giving up four runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out one and walking two.
Exmark's defense committed three errors in the game.
The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Lincoln High at 7:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.
