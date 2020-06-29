Exmark wins one in Lincoln Tourney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN - The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors played in the annual Mike Peterson Tournament in Lincoln over the weekend and came away with one win.

That win came on Friday against Sioux Falls West. Exmark won the game 5-1 at Sherman Field in Lincoln.

Beatrice took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Will Reimer led off by getting hit by a pitch. He advanced to second on a ground out and scored on Brody Nelson's two-out RBI single.

Neither team would score again until the sixth inning when Beatrice erupted for four runs. This time, Nelson got things started with a walk and then went to second on Caleb Jobman's single.

Adam Deboer's RBI single allowed Nelson to score. Eli Mangnall, who came into run for Jobman, scored on Qwin Zabokrtsky's RBI double to make it 3-0.

Billy Humphrey's RBI single made it 4-0 and Connor Hamilton's RBI single made it 5-0.

Sioux Falls West scored one run in the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough has Beatrice held on to win 5-1.

Will Reimer pitched five innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out 11 and walking two. Billy Humphrey pitched two innings, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out two and walking two.