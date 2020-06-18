Former SCC star signs with Yankees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Southeast Community College baseball player Aaron Palensky signed with the New York Yankees on Thursday as an undrafted free agent.

Palensky, a Papillion-La Vista South graduate, has played baseball for Nebraska the last two seasons after playing his freshman season st SCC in Beatrice.

He could have returned to Nebraska as the team's starting right fielder in 2021. In 2019, he started all 56 games and was second-team All-Big Ten and led the team in batting average (.320), hits (71), runs scored (43) and home runs (seven).

He started all 15 games in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. During those 15 games, he was 16-for-53 (.302). He hit four home runs, which tied for a team high.

During his freshman season at SCC, Palensky hit .417 with 18 home runs, 77 RBIs, 72 runs scored and 43 extra base hits. He posted an .850 slugging percentage and a .515 on-base percentage

Palensky is the first Husker this season to turn pro. This year's draft was cut from 40 rounds to five, so no Huskers were selected in the draft. The Yankees were one of four Major League Baseball teams in pursuit of Palensky.

Palensky was originally planning on playing with the Hastings Sodbusters in the Expedition League, but will now join the Yankees organization at some point this summer.

