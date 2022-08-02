Hickman Seniors reach state championship

BROKEN BOW -- The Hickman Legion Seniors have guaranteed themselves a spot in the Class B State Championship game.

Hickman defeated Waverly 4-2 Monday night in Broken Bow, making them the only unbeaten team remaining in the tournament.

Since there are still four teams remaining in the tournament, Hickman was forced into one more game prior to the championship game. They played Tuesday night against Columbus Lakeview.

With a win over Columbus Lakeview, they would play the winner of Waverly/Blair at 1 p.m. on Wednesday for the championship and would need to be beaten twice.

With a loss to Columbus Lakeview on Tuesday, Hickman would await the the last remaining team between Lakeview/Waverly/Blair for a winner-take-all championship game Wednesday evening.

On Monday, Hickman jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Keiser Papenhagen led off with a single and scored on Collier Hestermann's RBI double.

They added another run in the third inning. Eaden Holt was hit by a pitch, Daiten Schmidt doubled and Carson Baker reached on an error, which allowed the run to score, making it 2-0.

Waverly would score twice in the top of the fourth to tie it 2-2.

Hickman broke that tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Baker led off with a double and Brady Butler was hit by a pitch. A passed ball and stolen base moved runners to second and third. Logan Michel grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed one run to score

Emry Burnley's RBI single brought in another run, making it 4-2.

Waverly's first two batters made outs in the seventh inning, but they then rallied to load the bases. A ground out would end the game, though, assuring Hickman a spot in the championship.

Hickman had six hits in the game. Baker, Schmidt and Hestermann had a double each while Papenhagen, Burnley and Colton Wahlstrom had a single each.

Papenhagen pitched 6.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking three. Baker recorded the last out of the game.

Hickman is currently 35-5 on the season.