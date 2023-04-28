Beatrice got a strong pitching performance in their final home game of the season against Omaha South on Thursday.

Trevin Lang and Gage Wolter combined to pitch in the 4-1 win at Christenson field.

Lang pitched the first four innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out five and walking none. Wolter pitched the final three innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out five and walking two.

Beatrice's offense struggled early on, but they were able to break through for two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Tucker Timmerman led off the inning with a double and then scored on Deegan Nelson's RBI single.

Nelson then stole second and went to third on a passed ball before scoring on Noah Jobman's sacrifice fly, making it 2-0.

Beatrice tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, Collin Mangnall reached on an error, stole second and scored on Timmerman's RBI single, making it 3-0.

Beatrice got another run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Wolter and Josh Buhr had back-to-back singles and Jaxson Blackburn's RBI single made it 4-0.

A walk and two singles led to Omaha South's lone run in the top of the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough as Beatrice held on for the 4-1 win.

Beatrice had six hits in the game. Timmerman had a double and a single while Blackburn, Nelson, Wolter and Buhr had a single each.

Beatrice is now 12-8 on the season and wrap up their regular season on Friday when they travel to Bennington.

The district seedings have also been released and Beatrice will be the No. 2 seed in the B-5 district which will be played in Ashland.

Beatrice (12-8) will play third-seeded Crete (5-16) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that will play top-seeded Platte Valley (13-7) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Beatrice defeated Crete 15-1 during the regular season and defeated Platte Valley 8-6.

Winners of each of the six districts advance to state as well as the top two non-district winners.

Norris (19-8) is the No. 1 seed in the B-3 District and will host at Hickman Park. They will play at 5 p.m. on Friday against the winner of No. 2 seed Seward (12-8) and No. 3 seed Mount Michael Benedictine (6-10).

Fairbury (4-15) is the No. 4 seed in the C-6 District that will be played at Duncan Field in Hastings. Fairbury will play top-seeded Adams Central (6-5) at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The winner of that will play the winner of No. 2 Wayne (11-6) and No. 3 GACC-SS-WPB (5-7) on Friday.