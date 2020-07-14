Late surge lifts Exmark over Wilber

WILBER -- It was a pitcher's dual early, but the Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors scored 10 runs over the last three innings to beat Wilber 11-2 Monday night in Wilber.
Neither team scored through the first two innings, but Beatrice broke through for a run in the third inning. Aiden Russell led off by being hit by a pitch and Connor Hamilton singled to put runners at first and second.
Austin Burroughs' RBI single gave Beatrice a 1-0 lead.
Wilber answered with a run in the bottom of the third. Two Beatrice errors led to the run, tying the game 1-1.
In the top of the fifth, Adam Deboer led off with a double and went to third on Russell's single. A ground out by Burroughs allowed one run to score and an RBI single by Brody Nelson made it 3-1.
Two more Beatrice errors and a sacrifice fly led to another run by Wilber in the bottom of the fifth, making it 3-2.
Beatrice would erupt for six runs in the the sixth inning to bust the game open. Qwin Zabokrtsky led off the inning with a single and went to second on Zane Hoffman's sacrifice bunt. He stole third and scored on Joe Wallman's sacrifice bunt, making it 4-2.
Exmark would score four more runs in the inning -- all with two outs. Will Reimer singled, Russell was hit bya pitch and Hamilton walked to load the bases. Burroughs' RBI double made it 6-2.
Nelson's RBI single scored another run and Caleb Jobman's two RBI double made it 9-2.
Exmark would add two more runs in the seventh. Hoffman led off with a walk before Wallman and Reimer both reached on errors, allowing a run to score.
One more run eventually came into score on an error, making it 11-2. That would be the final score.
Burroughs pitched all seven innings for Exmark, giving up two runs (none earned) on two hits. He struck out six and walked two. Beatrice's defense committed six errors in the game.
Exmark had 12 total hits in the game. Burroughs had a double, a single, four RBIs and a run scored. Nelson had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Zabokrtsky had two singles and a run scored.
Deboer had a double and a run scored. Jobman had a double and two RBIs. Russell had a single and three runs scored. Eli Mangnall, Hamilton and Reimer had a single each.
Exmark improves to 8-10 on the season. They were in action again Tuesday night when they hosted Lincoln High. For those results, see Thursday's Daily Sun.
