Late surge lifts Exmark over Wilber

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILBER -- It was a pitcher's dual early, but the Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors scored 10 runs over the last three innings to beat Wilber 11-2 Monday night in Wilber.

Neither team scored through the first two innings, but Beatrice broke through for a run in the third inning. Aiden Russell led off by being hit by a pitch and Connor Hamilton singled to put runners at first and second.

Austin Burroughs' RBI single gave Beatrice a 1-0 lead.

Wilber answered with a run in the bottom of the third. Two Beatrice errors led to the run, tying the game 1-1.

In the top of the fifth, Adam Deboer led off with a double and went to third on Russell's single. A ground out by Burroughs allowed one run to score and an RBI single by Brody Nelson made it 3-1.

Two more Beatrice errors and a sacrifice fly led to another run by Wilber in the bottom of the fifth, making it 3-2.

Beatrice would erupt for six runs in the the sixth inning to bust the game open. Qwin Zabokrtsky led off the inning with a single and went to second on Zane Hoffman's sacrifice bunt. He stole third and scored on Joe Wallman's sacrifice bunt, making it 4-2.