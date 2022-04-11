Nationally ranked SCC baseball gets weekend sweep

The Southeast Community College baseball team recently climbed into the NJCAA rankings and they did nothing to hurt that cause over the weekend.

SCC earned a No. 25 ranking in one of the NJCAA national polls recently, which is the first time they've been nationally ranked in school history.

The Storm won three games on Saturday and Sunday against Northeastern Community College at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

In the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, SCC won 2-0. Alex Wize pitched all seven innings for SCC, giving up no runs on six hits while striking out six and walking none.

SCC had four hits in the game. Tyler Preece had a double and a run scored. Tommy Roland had a double and an RBI. Zach Johnson had a single, an RBI and a run scored and Ryan David had a single.

The Storm was able to win the second game of the doubleheader 8-4. Caleb Ruter pitched all six innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out one and walking three. Ryan Courtney, Simon Gradoville and Levi Gates also saw time on the mound for the Storm.

Zach Johnson had a double, two singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Tyler Preece had a double, two singles and a run scored. Matt Goetzmann and Danny Spongeberg scored two runs each.

In the series finale on Sunday, SCC defeated Northeastern 16-4. Brayden Curtis pitched six innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out eight and walking one. Cole Whitehill pitched the seventh inning.

SCC blasted six home runs in the game. Ryan David had two home runs while Tyler Monroe, Zach Johnson, Nolan Brown and Danny Spongberg also homered. Monroe, Johnson and Spongberg had three RBI's each while Preece and David had two RBIs each. Monroe also had three runs scored.

The weekend sweep also marked a milestone for SCC head coach Dion Parks, who picked up his 300th career win as the Storm's leader.

SCC is now 29-6 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday when they host Concordia JV at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.

