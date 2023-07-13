The Beatrice Neapco Legion Juniors beat York to reach the championship game of the B1 Area Tournament, but their bats would go silent against Seward.

After defeating York 5-2 in an elimination game on Wednesday in Sutton, they fell to Seward 6-0 in the final.

Seward scored three runs in the first inning, one run in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning on their way to the win.

The Beatrice offense could only muster three hits in the game. Cason Prall, Nolan Schmale and Owen Reis had a single each.

Prall pitched the first three innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking none. John Riesen pitched three innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out three and walking two.

Beatrice's defense committed one error in the game.

Seward advances to the Class B Juniors State Tournament in Alliance starting on Saturday.

In the 5-2 win over York earlier in the afternoon on Wednesday, Beatrice jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. With one out, Ty Weichel walked, Cason Prall singled and Nolan Schmale's RBI double brought in the first run.

Darren Roeder's RBI double brought in another run and Owen Reis' RBI double made it 3-0 early.

York answered with a run in the bottom of the first to make it 3-1.

Neither team would score again until the top of the fourth when Beatrice added two more runs. Rylan Gill led off the inning with a walk and Isaias Achtemeier's sacrifice bunt moved him to second.

A balk moved Gill to third and John Riesen's RBI single scored him.

Riesen stole second and moved to third on Weichel's sacrifice bunt. Riesen then stole home to extend the lead to 5-1.

York got a run back in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-2. Beatrice left the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh innings, but it wouldn't matter as the defense would hold up to win 5-2.

Ty Erikson pitched the first six innings for Beatrice, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out eight and walking two. Cason Prall got the save, pitching one hitless inning, giving up one walk and striking out three.

Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Roeder and Reis had a double and a single each while Prall had two singles. Schmale had a double while Riesen and Carson Workman had a single each.

Neapco's season comes to an end after posting a 17-11 record.