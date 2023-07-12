SUTTON - An RBI single by Isaias Achtemeier in the bottom of the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie and sent the Beatrice Neapco Legion Juniors into Wednesday's final round of the B-1 Area Tournament.

Neapco beat Seward 4-3 in eight innings and are now two wins away from qualifying for the Class B State Tournament.

Beatrice will play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday's late game between Sutton and York. If Beatrice wins that, they will play again against Seward in the championship game.

Neapco had a 3-2 lead going into the seventh inning on Tuesday, but Seward was able to rally for a run in the top of the seventh to tie it and force extra innings.

Beatrice got out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the eighth, Nolan Schmale led off with a single. After the first out was recorded, Owen Reis walked putting runners at first and second.

Carson Workman's sacrifice moved the runners to second and third. Jace Hanshaw walked to load the bases and Achtemeier's two-out RBI single to left field brought in Schmale, giving Beatrice the 4-3 win.

Ty Weichel pitched the first seven innings for Beatrice, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out nine and walking none. Ty Erikson pitched a scoreless eighth inning, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out one.

Prior to the drama in the later innings, Neapco had enjoyed a lead for most of the game. They scored two runs in the bottom of the first. John Riesen singled and Weichel and Cason Prall walked to load the bases with nobody out.

The next two batters made outs without anybody scoring, but a walk to Owen Reis forced in one run and a steal of home by Weichel made it 2-0.

Beatrice got another run in the bottom of the third. Weichel led off with a walk and after the first out was recorded, Weichel stole second. He scored on Schmale's RBI single to make it 3-0.

Seward strung together four singles in the top of the fourth to score two runs, cutting their deficit to 3-2.

Neapco was one out away from ending the game in the seventh inning, but a Seward double followed by a Beatrice defensive error allowed the tying run to score, forcing the extra innings.

Beatrice had six hits in the game -- all singles. Schmale had two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Riesen had two singles and a run scored. Achtemeier had two singles and an RBI.

Beatrice's lone loss of the tournament came on Sunday in a 15-3 setback against host team Sutton. If Beatrice wins twice on Wednesday, they would advance to the Class B State Tournament in in Alliance July 15-19.