Neapco Juniors compete in Hastings Tourney

In their first game on Sunday, Neapco fell to 5 Points Bank 8-7. An RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning broke a 7-7 tie, giving 5 Points Bank the 8-7 win.

Beatrice had eight hits in the game, all of which were singles. Starlin had three singles and three RBI's while Eggert had two singles, one RBI and three runs scored. Feist had two singles, two walks and two runs scored. Nelson also had a single.

Jaxson Blackburn pitched the first six innings for Beatrice, giving up seven runs (five earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking three. Luke Feist pitched the last inning for Neapco. Beatrice committed seven errors in the game.

In their final game of the tournament, Neapco played the JIH Braves again and lost 11-10.

Neapco scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 10-4 lead, but then gave up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to make the final score 11-10.

Beatrice's offense had nine hits in the game and they were all singles. Nelson had three singles and four RBI's while Feist hadtwo singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Mayfield had two singles while Reis and Eggert had a single each.