Neapco Juniors compete in Hastings Tourney

HASTINGS -- The Beatrice Neapco Juniors played four games during the Hastings Tournament over the holiday weekend.
They lost all four games they played in, but three of those losses were by one run.
In their opening game on Saturday, Neapco fell to Kearney 12-5. .They managed eight hits in the game. Deegan Nelson had a double and a single while Caden Eggert had two singles and two RBI's. Max Reis, Jaxson Blackburn, Luke Feist and Eastin Starlin had one single each.
Parker Tegtmeier pitched 5.1 innings for Neapco while Dominik Salazar pitched 1.2 innings.
In their second game on Saturday, Neapco fell to the JIH Braves 6-5. Beatrice fell behind 5-0 early, but rallied for three runs in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning to make it 5-4. The JIH Braves scored one run in the sixth to make it 6-4.
Eggert's RBI single scored one run, but a second runner was thrown out at home plate on the same play, ending the game.
Eggert led the way offensively with a triple, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Deegan Nelson, Starlin and Dylan Roeder had a single each.
Kai Mayfield pitched 4.2 innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out 10 and walking three. Dominik Salazar pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one unearned run on no hits. He walked three.
In their first game on Sunday, Neapco fell to 5 Points Bank 8-7. An RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning broke a 7-7 tie, giving 5 Points Bank the 8-7 win.
Beatrice had eight hits in the game, all of which were singles. Starlin had three singles and three RBI's while Eggert had two singles, one RBI and three runs scored. Feist had two singles, two walks and two runs scored. Nelson also had a single.
Jaxson Blackburn pitched the first six innings for Beatrice, giving up seven runs (five earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking three. Luke Feist pitched the last inning for Neapco. Beatrice committed seven errors in the game.
In their final game of the tournament, Neapco played the JIH Braves again and lost 11-10.
Neapco scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 10-4 lead, but then gave up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to make the final score 11-10.
Beatrice's offense had nine hits in the game and they were all singles. Nelson had three singles and four RBI's while Feist hadtwo singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Mayfield had two singles while Reis and Eggert had a single each.
Feist pitched the first five innings for Neapco, giving up four runs (two earned) on 10 hits while striking out three and walking two. Reis pitched the final 1.2 innings. The Neapco defense committed four errors in the game.
Neapco falls to 4-9 on the season. They will play at Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday and out Lincoln North Start on Wednesday before hosting Gretna on Thursday at 6 p.m.
