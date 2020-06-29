Neapco Juniors drop DH to Hickman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors lost a pair of close games to the Hickman Juniors on Sunday.

Beatrice lost the first game 4-2 before dropping the second game 3-2 at Christenson Field in Beatrice. The games were originally scheduled for Saturday, but a wet field pushed the games to Sunday.

In the first game, neither team would score until the fifth inning. Hickman scored a lone run in the top of the fifth when Emry Burnley led off by being hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then scored on Kale Consbruck's RBI single.

Neapco answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth. Shelton Crawford led off by reaching on an error. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Dylan Roeder and then scored on Max Reis' sacrifice fly to tie the game 1-1.

Carson Baker and Cdoey Behrends got a rally started for Hickman with singles in the sixth inning, putting runners at first and second with two outs. Zac Guthard then walked to load the bases. Consbruck was then hit by a pitch to force a run in. Colton Wahlstrom's RBI double made it 4-1.

Neapco got one run in the seventh. Eastin Starlin walked and advanced to second on a ground out. He eventually scored on an error to make it 4-2, but that would be the end of the rally, ending the game.