Neapco Juniors drop DH to Hickman

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors lost a pair of close games to the Hickman Juniors on Sunday.
Beatrice lost the first game 4-2 before dropping the second game 3-2 at Christenson Field in Beatrice. The games were originally scheduled for Saturday, but a wet field pushed the games to Sunday.
In the first game, neither team would score until the fifth inning. Hickman scored a lone run in the top of the fifth when Emry Burnley led off by being hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then scored on Kale Consbruck's RBI single.
Neapco answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth. Shelton Crawford led off by reaching on an error. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Dylan Roeder and then scored on Max Reis' sacrifice fly to tie the game 1-1.
Carson Baker and Cdoey Behrends got a rally started for Hickman with singles in the sixth inning, putting runners at first and second with two outs. Zac Guthard then walked to load the bases. Consbruck was then hit by a pitch to force a run in. Colton Wahlstrom's RBI double made it 4-1.
Neapco got one run in the seventh. Eastin Starlin walked and advanced to second on a ground out. He eventually scored on an error to make it 4-2, but that would be the end of the rally, ending the game.
Beatrice had just two hits in the game -- a double by Caden Eggert and a single by Luke Feist.
Parker Tegtmeier pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on seven hits while striking out two and walking one. Jaxson Blackburn pitched two innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two.
Hickman had 11 hits in the game. Carson Baker had three singles while Colton Wahlstrom had a double and a single and Codey Behrends and Kale Consbruck had two singles each. Adding a single each was Jagger Amend and Daiten Schmidt.
In the second game, Beatrice took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Hickman scored three runs in the fifth inning to get the win.
Beatrice's first inning rally started with Blackburn reaching on a walk. With two outs, Feist reached on an error and Eggert reached on a dropped third strike. Two passed balls allowed the two runs to score, making it 2-0.
Hickman's fifth inning rally started when Behrends, Burnley and Camden Otto all singled to load the bases with nobody out. An error and a ground out led to two runs scoring. An error led to a third run scoring, giving Hickman a 3-2 lead.
Beatrice only managed one base runner the rest of the way, making the final score 3-2.
Neapco had just one hit in the game, a single by Deegan Nelson. Kai Mayfield pitched seven innings, giving up three runs (four earned) on four hits while striking out five and walking three.
Dalten Schmidt pitched 6.2 innings for Hickman, giving up two runs (none earned) on one hit while striking out seven and walking three. Kiazer Papenhagen recorded the final out of the game for Hickman.
Hickman had four hits in the game, a single each by Consbruck, Behrends, Burnley and Otto.
Neapco will be in action again Tuesday night when they host Lincoln NE at 5 p.m. at Christenson Field.
