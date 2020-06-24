Neapco Juniors fall in home opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors had their home opener Tuesday night and they fell to Lincoln East.

Neapco lost the game 14-6 at Christenson Field in Beatrice. The game was called early due to the run rule.

Beatrice was able to hang tough with Lincoln East through the first two innings. Lincoln East used a double, a walk and a single to score two runs in the top of the first inning, but Beatrice came back with a run in the bottom of the first.

Max Reis got the rally started for Beatrice with a lead off single and he moved to second on a throwing error on the same play. Jaxson Blackburn then singled to put runners at first and third with nobody out.

After an out was recorded, Parker Tegtmeier grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed a run to score, making it 2-1.

A walk, a hit batsman and two errors led to another run for Lincoln East in the top of the second to extend their lead to 3-1.

Lincoln East blew the game open in the third inning with five runs. Two singles and an error led to the first two runs of the inning. A walk and a fielder's choice led to another run before a two-RBI single made it 8-1.