Neapco Juniors fall in home opener

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors had their home opener Tuesday night and they fell to Lincoln East.
Neapco lost the game 14-6 at Christenson Field in Beatrice. The game was called early due to the run rule.
Beatrice was able to hang tough with Lincoln East through the first two innings. Lincoln East used a double, a walk and a single to score two runs in the top of the first inning, but Beatrice came back with a run in the bottom of the first.
Max Reis got the rally started for Beatrice with a lead off single and he moved to second on a throwing error on the same play. Jaxson Blackburn then singled to put runners at first and third with nobody out.
After an out was recorded, Parker Tegtmeier grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed a run to score, making it 2-1.
A walk, a hit batsman and two errors led to another run for Lincoln East in the top of the second to extend their lead to 3-1.
Lincoln East blew the game open in the third inning with five runs. Two singles and an error led to the first two runs of the inning. A walk and a fielder's choice led to another run before a two-RBI single made it 8-1.
Lincoln East's offense continued to pile on runs in the fourth inning. A hit batsman and two errors led to a run to make it 9-1. An RBI double brought in another run before a single brought in another run to make it 11-1. A double and a sacrifice fly brought in two more runs to make it 13-1.
Neapco finally got some offense going in the top of the fifth. Parker Tegtmeier led off by being hit by a pitch and Luke Feist and Caden Eggert walked to load the bases with nobody out.
Eastin Starlin grounded out to force in a run. Shelton Crawford walked to re-load the bases. Dylan Roeder then grounded into a fielder's choice, which scored a run to make it 13-3. Max Reis' RBI single brought in one more run to make it 13-4.
Beatrice retired Lincoln East in order in the top of the fifth and then continued to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth.
Preston Schaffer led off the inning with a double and Kai Mayfield walked. Dominik Salazar then reached on an error, which allowed a run to score, making it 13-5. The next three batters were retired, though, ending the rally there.
A walk, a stolen base and an error led to another run for Lincoln East in the top of the sixth, making it 14-5.
Neapco needed two runs to extend the game in the sixth inning, but came up with just one. Dylan Roeder led off with a walk and advanced to second on balk and to third on a ground out. He scored on a passed ball, making the final score 14-6.
Max Reis led the offense for Neapco with two singles while Preston Schaffer had a double. Jaxson Blackburn and Eastin Starlin had a single each.
Reis, Mason Leonard and Shelton Crawford combined to pitch in the game. Crawford pitched the last three innings, giving up one earned un on three hits while walking two.
Defensively, Beatrice had six errors in the game.
The Neapco Juniors fall to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again Wednesday when they play at Lincoln Pius X. They will be at home again on Saturday when they host a triangular with Norris and Elkhorn. Beatrice's games are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Exmark Legion Seniors also hosted Lincoln East Tuesday night, but that game wasn't over by press time. See Thursday's paper for those results
