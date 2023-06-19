The Beatrice Neapco Legion Juniors picked up two wins at a tournament in Wahoo over the weekend.

Despite a good pitching performance from Owen Reis in their tournament opener, Neapco fell to Wahoo 1-0 in a time that was shortened due to the time limit.

Reis pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out five and walking three.

Beatrice only got three hits in the game -- a single each from Ty Weichel, Tyler Erikson and Carson Prall.

Neapco bounced back on Saturday with a 7-1 win over Grand Island.

Isaiah Deboer pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out seven and walking five. Erikson pitched the final two innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out one and walking two.

Neapco had 10 hits in the game. Weichel had two doubles, three RBI's and two runs scored. John Riesen had a double while Reis, Erikson, Prall, Carson Workman and Grayson Cline had a single each.

Neapco wrapped up their tournament with a 10-1 win over Chick-Fil-A on Sunday.

Weichel pitched all seven innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out 11 and walking one.

Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Owen Reis had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Jace Hanshaw had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Isaias Achtemeier had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Riesen, Nolan Schmale and Workman had a single each.

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are now 9-6 on the season and will host North Star on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Christenson Field in Beatrice.