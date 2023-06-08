A strong pitching performance from Ty Weichel allowed the Beatrice Neapco Juniors to pick up a 5-3 win over Fremont Wednesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Weichel pitched all seven innings for Neapco, giving up three runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking two.

Weichel also got some early run support when Beatrice scored two runs in the bottom of the first. John Riesen led off the inning with a walk, stole second base and then scored when Weichel reached on an error.

Later in the inning, Isaac Deboer was hit by a pitch and Darrent Roeder walked, loading the bases. Carson Workman's sacrifice allowed another run to score, making it 2-0 after one inning.

Fremont was able to tie the game in the top of the fifth. Two singles, an error and a sacrifice fly led to the two runs for Fremont.

Neapco got the lead back in the bottom of the fifth. Owe Reis led off with a walk and Roeder was hit by a pitch. Workman was able to bunt and reach on an error, which allowed one run to score. Tyler Erikson's ground out would allow another run, making it 4-2.

Neapco picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. A walk to Riesen and an RBI triple by Weichel led to the run, making it 5-2.

A single and a double led to a run for Fremont in the top of the seventh. They managed to get the tying run to the plate, but a strikeout would end the game.

The Beatrice offense had three hits in the game. Weichel had a triple, Riesen had a double and Jace Hanshaw had a single. Beatrice benefited from six walks, three hit batsman and two Fremont errors. The Beatrice defense committed three errors in the game.

On Tuesday, Neapco went on the road and defeated Sandhills Global Junior Legion 8-1.

Deboer pitched five innings in the win, giving up one unearned run on one hit while striking out eight and walking three. Erikson pitched one inning, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking none.

Beatrice had four hits in the game. Riesen had two singles and two runs scored while Weichel had a double, two RBI's and one run scored. Isaias Achtemeier had a single and an RBI.

Beatrice's offense benefited from nine walks, two hit batsman and three errors.

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are now 7-4 on the season and will be in action again when they host Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Christenson Field in Beatrice.