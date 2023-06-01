Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are 4-4 to start the summer season.

Neapco went 3-2 over the Memorial Day weekend. They opened with a 10-4 win over Ralston on Friday.

Owen Reis had a double, a single, two RBI's and three runs scored in the game. Rylan Gill and John Riesen had a double each while Isaac DeBoer, Isaias Acthemeier and Carson Workman had a single each.

Neapco also benefited from seven Ralston errors and six walks.

Workman pitched 4.1 innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on one hit while striking out two and walking five. Tyler Erikson and Cason Prall combined to finish the game on the mound.

Beatrice followed that up with a 6-3 win over Omaha Gross on Friday.

Reis had three singles, two RBI's and a run against Gross. Ty Weichel had a double, a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Achtemeier had two singles while Darrent Roeder, Deboer and Riesen had a double each.

DeBoer pitched six innings, giving up two runs (none earned) on three hits while striking out three and walking three.

On Saturday, Neapco fell to Bennington 10-1 in five innings. They could only manage one hit in the game -- a single by Deboer. Reis pitched all four innings for Beatrice, striking out four.

On Sunday, Beatrice bounced back with a 14-1 win over Kelly Ryan Pride Post in five innings.

Weichel had two doubles, two singles, five RBI's and a run scored while Riesen had a double, three singles, two RBI's and three runs scored.

Reis and Prall had two singles each while Deboer, Erikson and Achtemeier had one single each.

Weichel pitched 4.1 innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits while striking out eight and walking five. Jace Hanshaw recorded the final two outs on the mound.

Neapco has had two games this week, a 5-2 loss at Vermeer High Plains Junior Legion on Tuesday and a 16-0 home loss to Lincoln East Schaefer's JV on Wednesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Against Vermeer, Achtemeier had a double and a single while Weichel and Reise had a single each. Riesen pitched six innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out nine and walking six.

In the loss to Lincoln East, Beatrice's lone hit was a single from Deboer. Roeder, Hanshaw and Rylan Gill pitched one inning each in the loss.

The Neapco Juniors will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Lincoln Pius. They will play at home again on Wednesday when they host Fremont and 5 p.m. at Christenson Field.