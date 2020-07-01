Neapco Juniors pick up win over Ayars & Ayars

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors got back in the win column Tuesday night against Ayers & Ayars of Lincoln.
Beatrice won the game 11-5 in five innings. Ayars & Ayars consists of players from Lincoln Northeast High School.
Neapco spotted Lincoln Northeast two runs in the top of the first inning. Two errors and two wild pitches led to the two runs.
Neapco answered with one run in the bottom of the first. Deegan Nelson reached on a two out single and then stole both second and third base. He would score on an error by the Lincoln Northeast catcher, making it 2-1.
Beatrice then erupted for four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Noah Jobman led of by being hit by a pitch and then Mason Leonard and Preston Schaffer both singled to load the bases with nobody out.
Dylan Roeder grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed the tying run to score. Max Reis then reached on an error, which allowed another run to score, giving Beatrice their first lead of the night at 3-2.
Roeder scored on a double steal and Reis scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-2.
Neapco tacked on another run in the bottom of the third. Caden Eggert and Jobman singled to put runners at first and third with nobody out. Josh Buhr, who came into run for Jobman, eventually scored on a passed ball to make it 6-2.
Lincoln Northeast rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth. A single and four walks led to the run, making the score 6-5.
Beatrice would erupt for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The inning lasted long enough for the game to be called due to time limit.
Jaxson Blackburn and Luke Feist led off the inning with back-to-back walks. Parker Tegtmeier then reached on a fielder's choice, which allowed Blackburn to score.
Jobman's RBI single then made it 8-5. Colton Belding was then hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases with nobody out. Max Carrel grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed another run to score. Roeder's RBI single extended the lead to 10-5.
After Max Reis was hit by a pitch, Shelton Crawford singled to bring in another run, making the score 11-5. The game was called after that.
Eastin Starlin pitched the first two innings, giving up two runs (none earned) on no hits while striking out two and walking three. Dominik Salazar pitched 2.2 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out one and walking five. Shelton Crawford recorded the final out for Neapco. He struck out and and walked one.
Beatrice had eight hits in the game, all of which were singles. Jobman had two singles while Reis, Nelson Crawford, Tegtmeier, Roeder and Carrel had a single each.
Beatrice's offense benefited from four walks and three hit batsman in the game.
The Neapco Juniors improve to 3-5 on the season. They will be in action again on Wednesday when they travel to Lincoln Southeast. They will play in a tournament in Hastings over the holiday weekend. Their next home game will be July 9 when they host Gretna.
