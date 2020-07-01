Neapco Juniors pick up win over Ayars & Ayars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors got back in the win column Tuesday night against Ayers & Ayars of Lincoln.

Beatrice won the game 11-5 in five innings. Ayars & Ayars consists of players from Lincoln Northeast High School.

Neapco spotted Lincoln Northeast two runs in the top of the first inning. Two errors and two wild pitches led to the two runs.

Neapco answered with one run in the bottom of the first. Deegan Nelson reached on a two out single and then stole both second and third base. He would score on an error by the Lincoln Northeast catcher, making it 2-1.

Beatrice then erupted for four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Noah Jobman led of by being hit by a pitch and then Mason Leonard and Preston Schaffer both singled to load the bases with nobody out.

Dylan Roeder grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed the tying run to score. Max Reis then reached on an error, which allowed another run to score, giving Beatrice their first lead of the night at 3-2.

Roeder scored on a double steal and Reis scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-2.