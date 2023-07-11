The Beatrice Neapco Legion Juniors kept their season alive with a 9-1 win in five innings over Crete in an elimination game Monday afternoon in the B-1 Area Tournament in Sutton.

Beatrice, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, was tied 0-0 with fifth-seeded Crete before erupting for nine runs in the fourth inning.

Owen Reis was the winning pitcher, pitching all five innings and giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out two and walking two.

Beatrice's nine run rally in the fourth inning started with one out when Cason Prall and Nolan Schmale both singled. After the second out was recorded, Reis walked to load the bases.

Ty Erikson's RBI single made it 1-0. Carson Workman and Isaias Achtemeier both walked walked to force in two runs, making it 3-0.

John Riesen's two-RBI single extended the lead to 5-0.

Ty Weichel then walked, to re-load the bases. Prall's two-RBI single extended the lead to 7-0. Weichel then stole home to make it 8-0. After walks to Schmale and a passed ball, a run would come into score on Darrent Roeder's RBI single to make it 9-0, which would be the final score.

The Neapco Juniors are now 2-1 in the double elimination tournament and will play in another elimination game on Tuesday. There are still four remaining teams. The championship is scheduled for Wednesday

The winner of the tournament advances to the Class B State Tournament in Alliance.

Neapco won their first round game over No. 6 seed Aurora on Saturday 9-1 in five innings.

Ty Weichel pitched the first four innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out eight and walking none. Tyler Erikson pitched one inning, giving up one unearned run on no hits while striking out three and walking one. Beatrice's defense committed three errors in the game.

Offensively, Weichel had three singles, two RBI's and a run scored while John Riesen had two singles and four runs scored. Isaac Deboer had a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Cason Prall had a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Isaias Achtemeier also had a single.

Beatrice fell to the loser's bracket with a 15-3 loss to top-seeded Sutton on Sunday.

Riesen, Reis, Prall and Darrent Roeder all combined to pitch in the game.

Beatrice had four hits. Weichel had a double and a single while Nolan Schmale and Achtemeier had one single each.