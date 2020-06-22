Neapco Juniors win 2 in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors opened their season at the Lincoln Northeast Tournament on Sunday and picked up two wins.

Beatrice won their first game over the Kelly Ryan Pride Juniors 3-1.

The two teams were tied 1-1 entering the sixth inning when Neapco plated two runs to take a 3-1 lead. They held on to win by that score.

Jaxson Blackburn pitched five innings for Beatrice, giving up one unearned run on five hits while striking out two and walking none. Luke Feist pitched the last two innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out two and walking none.

Luke Feist and Deegan Nelson had a double and a single each to lead the way for Beatrice's offense. Blackburn had two singles while Max Reis also had a single.

In their second game, Neapco defeated Ayars & Ayars 7-0. They had seven hits in the game and three of those hits came off the bat of Max Reis, one of which was a triple. Blackburn, Nelson and Shelton Crawford had a single each.

Parker Tegtmeier pitched the complete game shut out, striking out 11 hitters while giving up just two hits.