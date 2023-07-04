The Beatrice Neapco Legion Juniors picked up three wins over the weekend.

On Saturday, they defeated Kearney Post 52 then followed that up with a win over Grand Island Five Points Bank.

They defeated Kearney 9-5. John Riesen pitched the first three innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits while striking out two and walking three.

Cason Prall pitched two innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out one and walking two. Ty Weichel one perfect inning, striking out two.

Beatrice had seven hits in the game against Kearney -- all singles. Isaac Deboer had two singles and two RBI's while Weichel had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Prall, Darrent Roeder and Carson Workman had one single each.

Neapco defeated Grand Island 7-5. They fell behind 5-0 in the first inning, but rallied to win it.

Owen Reis pitched five innings, giving up five runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking two. Weichel pitched one perfect inning, striking out one. Beatrice's defense committed three errors in the game.

Isaias Achtemeier had a double, a single and two RBI's. Weichel had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Jace Hanshaw, Nolan Schmale, Tyler Erikson and Workman had a single each.

On Sunday, Beatrice defeated the NP FNBO National Juniors 12-8 in five innings. Roeder pitched all five innings, giving up eight runs (five earned) on 12 hits while striking out one and walking two.

Weichel had a double, a single, two RBI's and two runs scored. Schmale had two singles while Reis, Hanshaw and Grayson Cline had a single each.

The Neapco Juniors are now 13-8 on the season.