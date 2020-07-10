Neapco picks up home win over Gretna

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors compiled 12 hits and got a solid pitching performance from Parker Tegtmeier Thursday night in a win over Gretna.
Beatrice won the game 9-6 at Christenson Field in Beatrice. They scored two runs in the first inning and two runs in the second inning while Tegtmeier held Gretna scoreless through the first three innings.
Gretna tried to make a surge late, but Beatrice kept adding runs and were able to hold on for the win.
Tegtmeier pitched 6.1 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out six and walking four.
Beatrice jumped on top with two runs in the first inning. Max Reis led off by getting hit by a pitch and he went to second when Deegan Nelson reached on an error.
Reis then stole third base, which allowed him to score on Caden Eggert's sacrifice fly. Noah Jobman then connected for an RBI double, which made it 2-0.
Neapco then put together a two out, two run rally in the second inning. Dylan Roeder walked and Reis reached on an error. Jaxson Blackburn and Nelson had back-to-back RBI singles to extend the lead to 4-0.
Gretna would score two runs in the top of the fourth off a two-run home run, making the score 4-2.
Neapco got those two runs back in the bottom of the fourth. Colton Belding led off with a walk and Dylan Roeder singled, putting runners at first and second with nobody out.
After an out was recorded, Blackburn singled to load the bases. An RBI single by Nelson made it 5-2. Eggert was then hit by a pitch, forcing in another run, making it 6-2.
Gretna scored two more runs in the fifth inning to cut their deficit to 6-4.
Tegtmeier led off the bottom of the fifth with a single. His courtesy runner, Kai Mayfield, advanced to second when Belding reached on a fielder's choice. He eventually scored on Roeder's RBI single.
Reis' RBI double made it 8-4 and a ground out by Blackburn allowed another run to score, making it 9-4.
Gretna managed two runs in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded, but Neapco would be able to get out of the inning with no more damage being done, making the final score 9-6.
Shelton Crawford recorded the final two outs of the game in relief of Tegtmeier. He gave up one hit while striking out one and walking one.
Jobman had two doubles, a single and an RBI in the game while Blackburn and Nelson had two singles and two RBI"s each. Roeder had two singles, an RBI and three runs scored. Reis had a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Eggert had a single and two RBI's and Tegtmeier had a single.
Defensively, both teams committed three errors in the game.
Neapco improves to 6-10 on the season. They will host a doubleheader against Blair on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Christenson Field. They also play at home Sunday at 1 p.m. against Shelby in a doubleheader with the Exmark Seniors.
