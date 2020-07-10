Neapco picks up home win over Gretna

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors compiled 12 hits and got a solid pitching performance from Parker Tegtmeier Thursday night in a win over Gretna.

Beatrice won the game 9-6 at Christenson Field in Beatrice. They scored two runs in the first inning and two runs in the second inning while Tegtmeier held Gretna scoreless through the first three innings.

Gretna tried to make a surge late, but Beatrice kept adding runs and were able to hold on for the win.

Tegtmeier pitched 6.1 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out six and walking four.

Beatrice jumped on top with two runs in the first inning. Max Reis led off by getting hit by a pitch and he went to second when Deegan Nelson reached on an error.

Reis then stole third base, which allowed him to score on Caden Eggert's sacrifice fly. Noah Jobman then connected for an RBI double, which made it 2-0.

Neapco then put together a two out, two run rally in the second inning. Dylan Roeder walked and Reis reached on an error. Jaxson Blackburn and Nelson had back-to-back RBI singles to extend the lead to 4-0.

Gretna would score two runs in the top of the fourth off a two-run home run, making the score 4-2.