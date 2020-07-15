Neapco's Nelson no hits Sampson Construction

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors got a stellar pitching performance from Deegan Nelson Tuesday night while the offense provided him plenty of run support.
Neapco defeated Sampson Construction 8-0 in five innings. Sampson Construction, which consists of players from Lincoln High, were unable to muster one hit in the game.
Nelson pitched all five innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out five and walking three. Beatrice's defense played well behind Nelson, only committing one error.
Sampson Construction got two runners on base in the first inning, but never got a runner past first base the rest of the game.
Neapco jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Caden Eggert and Noah Jobman led off with back-to-back singles, putting runners at first and third. Luke Feist's ground out allowed the first run to score.
Eastin Starlin's RBI single brought in another run, making it 2-0.
Neapco added to that lead in the bottom of the fourth. Jobman led off with a single and went to third on Feist's double. Starlin's RBI single made it 3-0.
Colton Belding then grounded out, which allowed another run to score. A walk to Dylan Roeder put runners at first and third. Max Reis' two-RBI triple made it 6-0.
Nelson then capped the inning with an RBI single to make it 7-0 after four innings.
Beatrice scored one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, Feist reached on an error and Starling singled to put runners at first and second. Roeder's RBI single made it 8-0, implementing the run rule.
Neapco had 10 total hits in the game, three of them were off the bat of Starlin. He had three singles, two RBI's and a run scored.
Noah Jobman had two singles and a run scored. Reis had a triple, two RBI's and a run scored. Feist had a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Nelson, Eggert and Roeder had a single each for Neapco.
Beatrice improves to 7-11 on the season and will be in action again Wednesday night when they travel to Falls City. They then travel to a doubleheader in Ashland on Thursday.
The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors also played Lincoln High Tuesday night. For those results, see Thursday's Daily Sun. Exmark will also play at Falls City on Wednesday before traveling to Crete on Thursday. Their next home game will be a triangular on Saturday.
