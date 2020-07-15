Neapco's Nelson no hits Sampson Construction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors got a stellar pitching performance from Deegan Nelson Tuesday night while the offense provided him plenty of run support.

Neapco defeated Sampson Construction 8-0 in five innings. Sampson Construction, which consists of players from Lincoln High, were unable to muster one hit in the game.

Nelson pitched all five innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out five and walking three. Beatrice's defense played well behind Nelson, only committing one error.

Sampson Construction got two runners on base in the first inning, but never got a runner past first base the rest of the game.

Neapco jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Caden Eggert and Noah Jobman led off with back-to-back singles, putting runners at first and third. Luke Feist's ground out allowed the first run to score.

Eastin Starlin's RBI single brought in another run, making it 2-0.

Neapco added to that lead in the bottom of the fourth. Jobman led off with a single and went to third on Feist's double. Starlin's RBI single made it 3-0.