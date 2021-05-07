Nebraska City rallies to knock of Beatrice

Nebraska City rallied for two runs in the seventh inning to upset top-seeded Beatrice in the semifinals of the B-5 District Baseball Tournament.

The Pioneers won the game 2-1 Friday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice. They will now play Ralston in the championship game on Saturday with a chance to advance to state with a win.

Beatrice scored one run in the first inning against Nebraska City and maintained that lead throughout the game. Tucker Timmerman pitched six scoreless innings for the Orangemen, but had thrown more than 100 pitches through those six innings, forcing a pitching change in the seventh inning.

Adam DeBoer took over and got struck out the first hitter he faced but barely nicked the next hitter with a pitch, putting him at at first with one out.

A sacrifice bunt advanced the runner to second, but the Pioneers were down to their final out. A single to right field put runners at first and third and a walk loaded the bases.

A wild pitch allowed the tying run to score and on the same play, the throw to try and get the runner out at home plate was errant, allowing a second run to score, giving Nebraska City a 2-1 lead.