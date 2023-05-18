OMAHA — Norris’ Kaizer Papenhagen walked off the field to chants of his name after the sixth inning, then a water splash after the seventh.

With his team’s season on the line, the senior pitcher saved his best for the final outing of his high school career. Papenhagen tossed all seven innings of Norris’ 11-2 win over Omaha Skutt on Wednesday at Fricke Field, a victory that sends the Titans to the Class B state baseball championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Considering Norris (25-9) entered Wednesday unbeaten in this year’s Class B state tournament, head coach Sean Bartholomew was hopeful the Titans could save their ace for Friday’s title game. A tightly-contested 4-2 win for Omaha Skutt (13-12) meant a winner-take-all elimination game instead — and Papenhagen was ready for it.

“I asked Kaizer after the first game, I said, ‘Hey, how you feeling?’ and he said ‘I want the ball,’” Bartholomew said. “When your guy tells you that, you give him the ball. That was one of the grittiest, gutsiest performances out of a Titan pitcher that I’ve ever seen.”

Four days after leading Norris to victory in its opening-round contest, Papenhagen returned to throw another gem. The senior may have surrendered the first run of the game, but he soon settled in and let his teammates do the rest.

While Omaha Skutt’s Jace Ziola managed to go 6 1/3 innings in the first elimination game of the day, the second contest forced Skutt to empty its bullpen. The SkyHawks burned through three pitchers in the first inning alone, surrendering five runs that mostly came via hit-by-pitches and walks.

Norris kept the pressure on its opponent by extending its lead to 8-1 in the third inning when Jordan Monroe and Logan Michel both came up with RBI hits. The Titans narrowly missed out on a run-rule victory, but remained in control the entire way with Papenhagen on the mound.

An Omaha baseball commit, Papenhagen appeared to be running out of gas when he hit two consecutive batters to open the fifth inning. Not only did Papenhagen get out of the inning without allowing a run, he retired the next seven hitters he faced while adding to the six total strikeouts he recorded in the win.

“I was just thinking I don’t want this to be my last game and I can’t have that happen on my watch,” Papenhagen said.

In the postgame celebration outside the Norris dugout, there were photos, hugs and handshakes shared all around. Much of the joy might have been because the Titans will play for a state title on Friday — but even more of it was because Norris’ seniors will get one last game together.

“They’ve put in so many hours in the offseason dating back to September in the weight room,” Bartholomew said. “We’ve done classroom sessions, all the practices and the late nights — they’ve earned it and they’ve come together as a team.”

Having exhausted his pitch count, Papenhagen will return to his other role at shortstop in the Class B championship game. Norris will take on last year’s champion, Elkhorn North, in the final — and there’s plenty of motivation for the Titans to achieve their ultimate goal.

A perennial state tournament contender, Norris will now play in the Class B title game for the sixth time in the last 11 tournaments. The only catch is that the Titans have finished as runners-up in each of their last four attempts, including a 2020 team that featured many of the seniors on this year’s roster.

“It’d be everything,” Papenhagen said of a potential state title. “(My) sophomore year we got second and I don’t want to repeat that. It’s what we’ve wanted to do for a while, so we’re ready for it.”