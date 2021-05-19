Norris bats erupt against Beatrice

"The boys put together a really good offensive performance today,” Bartholomew said.

Norris (25-8) scored its final four runs in the fourth. Kale Consbruck started it with an RBI single. Meyer hit his second double of the game that brought home two more, and Nebraska recruit C.J. Hood had an RBI single on a pop-up to center.

Norris will play sixth-ranked Omaha Skutt (20-7) at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Titans and SkyHawks met Monday with Skutt scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to win 6-4.

“I just told them that I am proud of them and keep the momentum on our side,” Bartholomew said. “We have to keep doing what we are doing, keep competing and good things will happen.”

Beatrice, the eighth seed in the tournament, had already clinched a spot in the final regardless of Wednesday's outcome. But with the loss, the Orangemen will be in a winner-take-all game at 7 p.m. instead of having another loss to fall back on.

“The guys know that the sun is going to come up tomorrow and we get to play ball tomorrow,” coach Chris Belding said. “Hopefully, it (the loss) does not affect them. You never know until you get out there.”