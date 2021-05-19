Norris bats erupt against Beatrice

PAPILLION — No. 1 Norris has had No. 4 Beatrice’s number this month.
The Titans won two previous matchups by scores of 10-0 and 16-6 earlier in May. On Wednesday, they dominated the third act in the Class B state baseball tournament at Werner Park.
Behind a 4-for-4 and five-RBI performance by junior Landon Meyer, Norris defeated the Orangemen 15-1 in five innings to extend its season.
“We have got them on a few good days for us,” Norris coach Sean Bartholomew said. “They are a good team and have a lot of good players in that program. I’m looking forward to hopefully playing them (Thursday).”
Beatrice (17-7) had already clinched a spot in the Class B final, and will play either Norris or Omaha Skutt at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Meyer threw all five innings, striking out five and only conceding three hits.
“Landon Meyer threw really well on the mound today and we made plays behind him,” Bartholomew said.
Norris’s Kale Fountain tacked onto his six-RBI performance from Tuesday against Elkhorn with a two-run shot in the first inning to get the game started.
Meyer added onto the lead with a double to make it 3-0 after two innings.
The Titans scored eight in the third inning to blow the game open. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Brayden Mueller, who doubled in two runs. Meyer belted a single that plated two more after a hit-by-pitch scored another run.
"The boys put together a really good offensive performance today,” Bartholomew said.
Norris (25-8) scored its final four runs in the fourth. Kale Consbruck started it with an RBI single. Meyer hit his second double of the game that brought home two more, and Nebraska recruit C.J. Hood had an RBI single on a pop-up to center.
Norris will play sixth-ranked Omaha Skutt (20-7) at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Titans and SkyHawks met Monday with Skutt scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to win 6-4.
“I just told them that I am proud of them and keep the momentum on our side,” Bartholomew said. “We have to keep doing what we are doing, keep competing and good things will happen.”
Beatrice, the eighth seed in the tournament, had already clinched a spot in the final regardless of Wednesday's outcome. But with the loss, the Orangemen will be in a winner-take-all game at 7 p.m. instead of having another loss to fall back on.
“The guys know that the sun is going to come up tomorrow and we get to play ball tomorrow,” coach Chris Belding said. “Hopefully, it (the loss) does not affect them. You never know until you get out there.”
Omaha Skutt 11, Ralston 1: Cade Barton struck out five and scattered seven hits in Skutt's six-inning win, which eliminated the No. 7 Rams (22-9) from the tournament.
The game went sideways in the first inning when Ralston pitcher Justin Remar collided with two players after chasing a foul ball. He was taken out of the game and evaluated for a head injury.
The SkyHawk bats were firing early leading to a seven-run second inning. Jack Connolly ripped an RBI single, and two unearned runs scored before Nick Wiepen hit a bases-clearing double.
Nolan Connor finished it off with a two-run home run off the left-field foul pole in the sixth.