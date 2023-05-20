A senior outfielder and freshman catcher combined on the final play to bring Elkhorn North its second straight Class B title.

Center fielder Drew Harper fired a strike to Maverick Christiansen, who applied the game-ending tag as the Wolves prevailed 2-1 over Norris. The play capped a 24-6 season for Elkhorn North while the Titans finish 25-10.

​Starter Colin Nowaczyk gave the Wolves six strong innings before reliever Kyler Hanson took over in the seventh.

With Elkhorn North holding a 2-1 lead, Jordan Monroe led off with a single and Logan White sacrificed him to second.

Hanson then struck out Logan Michel for the second out before Kaizer Papenhagen stroked a single to center, where Harper was playing shallow because of a strong wind blowing in from left.

He charged the ball and unleashed a strong throw home that beat Monroe to the plate. Christiansen applied the tag and home-plate umpire Kevin Mar made the out call to trigger a celebration among the Wolves.

"I've been waiting for this moment for four years," Harper said. "My boy Colin (Nowaczyk) pitched six strong innings and when I got the opportunity, I made the play."

Christiansen credited Harper for his strong throw.

"Drew has a great arm and he's a great guy," the catcher said. "He made a great throw and I made the tag."

Nowaczyk usually plays center for the Wolves but he was pitching Friday.

"We have a lot of faith in Drew," coach Anthony Dunn said. "I had a conversation with him about how much he's meant to this program the last three years so I'm really proud of him."

After two scoreless innings, Elkhorn North took a 2-0 lead in the third. Chris Thiessen and Jett Grossart delivered consecutive RBI singles.

Norris broke up Nowaczyk's no-hitter when Monroe dropped down a bunt single in the fifth. The Titans scored their lone run in the sixth on a run-producing single by Collier Hestermann.

After the Wolves were retired in order in the bottom of the sixth, Norris came up just short in the seventh. The Titans have finished as the runners-up eight times, winning their only title in 2013.

Hestermann was the hard-luck loser for Norris, yielding three hits in six innings.

Dunn said he was relieved to see his squad repeat after defeating Waverly 2-0 in last year's final.

"It was a lot more intense this year," he said. "But our guys found a way to get it done."

Norris (25-10)................000 001 0—1 5 2

Elkhorn North (24-6)......002 000 x—2 3 1

W: Nowaczyk. L: Hestermann. S: Hanson.