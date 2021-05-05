Norris slugs their way past Beatrice

HICKMAN -- The Norris baseball team slugged four home runs in a win over Beatrice Tuesday afternoon in Hickman.
The Titans won the game 16-6 in five innings, improving their record to 20-7 on the year. The Orangemen fall to 14-5 on the season.
Norris wasted little time jumping on top of Beatrice, scoring four runs in the first inning. Kale Consbruck led off the inning with a double before Landon Meyer was hit by a pitch and Kale Fountain was walked to load the bases with nobody out.
C.J. Hood grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed one run to score. Jagger Amend then doubled to bring in another run. Passed balls allowed the third and fourth runs to score, making it 4-0 after one.
Norris added five more runs in the second inning. After a double by Meyer, Fountain would hit a two-run home run to make it 6-0. Hood immediately followed with a solo home run to make it 7-0.
Eaden Holt re-ignited the rally with a single and Ryan Gouldin walked. Kaizer Papenhagen's two-RBI single made it 9-0.
Beatrice would use the long ball to get on the scoreboard in the fourth inning. After a single by Austin Burroughs, Tucker Timmerman connected for a two run home run to make it 9-2.
Brayson Mueller led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run to make it 10-2.
Papenhagen then got the rally started again with a double. Consbruck walked and Meyer was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. A wild pitch allowed one run to score and an RBI single by Fountain made it 12-2.
Beatrice was able to get the next two outs, but an RBI single by Holt and a three run home run by Gouldin made it 16-2.
Beatrice would get some offense going in the fifth inning. Noah Jobman was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Max Reis singled. A two RBI double by Adam DeBoer made it 16-4.
After Burroughs was walked and Deegan Nelson singled, a run would come in on a passed ball. Timmerman then grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed another run to score, making it 16-6. The rally would halt their, though, and the game was called due to the run rule.
Papenhagen pitched the first three innings for Norris, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out three and walking none. Bryson Schultz and Brin McAtee also saw time on the mound for Norris.
Kai Mayfield, Eli Mangnall, Timmerman and Deegan Nelson all pitched for Beatrice.
The Orangemen also suffered a 12-7 loss to Omaha Roncalli on Monday in their final regular season home game.
Max Reis had two doubles and two runs score in the game while Austin Burroughs had a double, a single, three RBI's and a run scored. Jaxson Blackburn had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Adam DeBoer and Qwin Zabokrtsky had a single each.
Adam DeBoer, Parker Tegtmeier, Austin Burroughs and Deegan Nelson all combined to pitch in that game.
Beatrice is now set to open district play on Friday. They are the No. 1 seed in the B-5 District, which means they will be hosting the entire tournament at Christenson Field.
They will play at 7 p.m. Friday night against the winner of Thursday's play-in game between fourth-seeded St. Paul/Palmer (6-6) and fifth-seeded Nebraska City (6-10).
On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Lincoln Christian (7-6) will play sixth-seeded Arlington (7-15) on Thursday. The winner of that will play second-seeded Ralston (17-7) in the semifinals on Friday at 5 p.m.
Norris is the No. 1 seed in the B-2 District and they will play at 6 p.m. on Friday against the winner of Platte Valley (10-11) and GACC-WPB (6-9).
The teams on the other side of the B-2 district are Elkhorn North (10-13), Maxwell St. Pats (0-7), Mount Michael (11-10) and Twin Rivers (2-14).