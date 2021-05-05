Norris slugs their way past Beatrice

Papenhagen then got the rally started again with a double. Consbruck walked and Meyer was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. A wild pitch allowed one run to score and an RBI single by Fountain made it 12-2.

Beatrice was able to get the next two outs, but an RBI single by Holt and a three run home run by Gouldin made it 16-2.

Beatrice would get some offense going in the fifth inning. Noah Jobman was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Max Reis singled. A two RBI double by Adam DeBoer made it 16-4.

After Burroughs was walked and Deegan Nelson singled, a run would come in on a passed ball. Timmerman then grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed another run to score, making it 16-6. The rally would halt their, though, and the game was called due to the run rule.

Papenhagen pitched the first three innings for Norris, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out three and walking none. Bryson Schultz and Brin McAtee also saw time on the mound for Norris.

Kai Mayfield, Eli Mangnall, Timmerman and Deegan Nelson all pitched for Beatrice.

The Orangemen also suffered a 12-7 loss to Omaha Roncalli on Monday in their final regular season home game.