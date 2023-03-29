FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice baseball team bounced back from their first loss of the year with a 7-0 win over Fairbury Tuesday in Fairbury.

Beatrice's big inning came in the top of the third when they plated five runs.

Noah Jobman led off the inning with a single and later in the inning, Josh Burh was hit by a pitch. With one out, Jaxson Blackburn's sacrifice bunt moved the runners up to second and third.

Collin Mangnall's two RBI single made it 2-0. Mangnall eventually scored on Deegan Nelson's RBI single.

After Tucker Timmerman was hit by a pitch, Austin Baldwin's RBI single made it 4-0. Kale Koch and Jobman were both hit by pitched, which forced in a fifth run.

Beatrice got two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Timmerman, who reached on a fielder's choice, eventually scored on Baldwin's RBI single. After Koch was hit by a pitch, an error would allow the seventh run to score.

Nolan Schmale pitched the first four innings for Beatrice, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out seven and walking three. Baldwin pitched three innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out six and walking two.

Beatrice had seven hits in the game. Baldwins had two singles and two RBI's while Nelson had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Mangnall had two singles, two RBI's and two runs scored. Jobman had one single.

It was a nice bounce back for Beatrice after falling to Seward on Monday 11-3 at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

The Orangemen trailed Seward 3-2 late, but Seward scored four runs in the sixth inning and four more runs in the seventh inning to pull away.

Beatrice had six hits in the game. Timmerman had a home run, a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Nelson had two doubles and an RBI while Baldwin and Buhr had a single each.

Gage Wolter pitched the first five innings for Beatrice, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out four and walking one. Blackburn pitched 1.2 innings before Wyatt McGinty pitched one-third of an inning.

Beatrice is now 4-1 on the season and will host Elkhorn North on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.