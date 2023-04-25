NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice baseball team got back into the win column with a 4-3 win over Nebraska City Monday night.

The Orangemen jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Jaxon Blackburn and Tucker Timmerman led off the inning with back-to-back singles, but a double play left Blackburn at third base with two outs. A passed ball would allow him to score.

Nebraska City got two runners on in the bottom of the first, but a line drive double play ball ended the threat. Nebraska City also led the bases loaded in the bottom of the second.

Beatrice tacked on two more runs in the top of the third. Josh Buhr led off with a single and Timmerman reached on a dropped third strike. An error advanced the runners to second and third. Another error allowed Buhr to score and another error would allow the third run to score, making it 3-0.

Beatrice left the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

Nebraska City got back into it in the bottom of the sixth. A double, three singles and a walk led to two runs for the Pioneers, making it 3-2.

An RBI double by Gage Wolter in the top of the seventh extended the Orangemen back to two at 4-2.

Nebraska City hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-3. They then got a single, but the next hitter struck out, ending the game.

Wolter pitched four innings for Beatrice, giving up no runs on four hits while striking out none and walking one. Deegan Nelson pitched three innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking one.

Beatrice's offense had seven hits in the game. Timmerman had a double and a single while Collin Mangall had two singles. Wolter had a double and Blackburn and Buhr had a single each.

Beatrice is now 11-8 on the season and will return to action on Thursday when they host Omaha South at 4:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.