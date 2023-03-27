LINCOLN -- The Beatrice baseball team ran their record to 3-0 on the season with an extra inning win over Lincoln Northwest on Saturday.

The Orangemen won the game 10-7 in nine innings. Beatrice led 2-0 early, but six runs from Lincoln Northwest in the bottom of the fourth made it 6-2.

Beatrice scored three runs in the top of the fifth to get within one and then tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth.

The Orangemen took a 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh, but Lincoln Northwest answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the ninth, Kale Koch led off with a walk and Noah Jobman bunted and reached on an error. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third.

After an out was recorded, Trey Henning was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out. A wild pitch allowed one run to score. Luke Feist then reached on an error, which allowed two more runs to score and made it 10-7.

Lincoln Northwest went down in order in the bottom of the ninth, making 10-7 the final score.

Trevin Lang pitched the first three innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on two hits while striking out one and walking three. Deegan Nelson pitched four innings, giving up two runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out four and walking two. Trey Henning pitched a perfect two innings, striking out three. Beatrice’s defense committed four errors.

Beatrice had five hits in the game. Tucker Timmerman had two doubles and two runs scored. Jaxson Blackburn had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Noah Jobman had a single.

The Orangemen benefited from nine walks and six Lincoln Northwest errors.

Beatrice improves to 3-0 on the season and they hosted Seward Monday night. They travel to Fairbury on Tuesday and will host Elkhorn on Thursday.