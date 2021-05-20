Orangemen baseball wins state title

OMAHA --The dream season concluded with a Class B State Championship for the Beatrice baseball team Thursday night at Werner Park in Omaha.
The Orangemen, who were the No. 8 seed in the tournament and who just narrowly qualified to get in, capped an incredible run with a 5-4 win over rival Norris in the Class B State Championship game.
It's the first state baseball championship in school history. The baseball program was implemented in 2004.
"It's fantastic," said Beatrice Coach Chris Belding after the game. "It's like you're dreaming right now. I grew up in Beatrice and we've won Legion state tournaments, but nothing like this. This is fantastic. It's fantastic for the school, the town and for baseball in Beatrice."
Thursday night's game came down to the final out. Beatrice had built a 5-1 lead early, but saw Norris score one run in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning to make it 5-4.
In a dramatic bottom of the seventh, Norris managed to get runners at first and second with one out. The Titans attempted to steal third base, but Beatrice catcher Connor Hamilton would throw him out.
It was a huge play for the Orangemen, but Norris still had the tying run at second base.
On the very next pitch, Will Reimer was able to get the Norris hitter looking at strike three, preserving the win and sparking a celebratory dog pile near the pitcher's mound.
Tucker Timmerman, a Husker recruit, recalls what he was feeling as he was running in from the outfield after the final out was recorded.
"My heart was racing 100 miles per hour," Timmerman said. "I don't think I was even thinking straight. It's all just a blur at the moment, but it's a great feeling and the community support we got all week was great."
Reimer got the save for Beatrice by pitching the seventh inning, but the first six innings belonged to Qwin Zabokrtsky.
Zabokrtsky shut down top-seeded Hastings in the first round of the tournament. On Thursday, he was tasked with shutting down a hot-hitting Norris team that scored 15 runs against the Orangemen the day before
Zabokrtsky responded by giving up just four runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out two and walking three.
"The kid is amazing," Belding said of Zabokrtsky. "We just gave up 15 runs to those guys yesterday and he goes out there and slams the door on their lineup. And that's one of the best hitting lineups in the state. He kept them off-balanced and then Will (Reimer) comes in and cleans it up. But I would give Qwin the ball every day of the week and twice on Sunday."
Zabokrtsky said he tried not to do anything different from what he did against Hastings in the first round.
"I just wanted to throw as many strikes as I could because I knew the guys behind me would back me up," Zabokrtsky said. "That's all I tried to do. Our defense was just great. They're always just in the perfect spot and everything just fell into the right place."
The Orangemen scored three big runs in the top of the first inning to put pressure on Norris. Max Reis ignited the rally with a one-out double. Adam DeBoer then walked and Austin Burroughs singled, which brought in a run.
An RBI double by Tucker Timmerman and an RBI single by Deegan Nelson made it 3-0.
Belding said scoring first was a big priority for his team prior to the game, saying he would have taken visitor even if they had won the pre-game coin toss.
"I thought we'd have to go out and score first," Belding said. "I thought our dugout would have been in for a world of hurt if they had scored first and gotten ahead of us. It was really big for us to go out and score first."
In the second inning, Beatrice added a run when Jaxson Blackburn singled, stole second and scored on Max Reis' RBI single to make it 4-0.
A walk and a double led to Norris' first run in the bottom of the second, but Beatrice got it right back in the third. Tucker Timmerman was hit by a pitch and Deegan Nelson reached on a fielder's choice. Connor Hamilton then reached on an error, which allowed a run to score, making it 5-1
Norris rallied for a run with two outs in the fifth inning. They scored two more in the sixth inning, but would leave runners stranded at second and third, keeping Beatrice ahead 5-4 and setting up the dramatic seventh inning.
Beatrice had played Norris three previous times this season and lost all three times. That didn't phase the Orangemen, though.
"We came out on fire and we knew we could do it," Timmerman said. "We had a great pitcher on the mound in Qwin. We trust him and we trust any pitcher we put out there."
The baseball championship caps an incredible season for Beatrice boys sports. The boys basketball team had their own incredible state championship run in March and the wrestling team finished runner-up with two individual state champions.
Belding said Beatrice basketball coach Clark Ribble told him prior to Thursday's game that state championship is where the bar should be for Beatrice sports.
"Now here we're here and it's amazing," Belding said. "Winter sports got us started and we just kept it going. But this is huge for the program and big for the community. I mean, look at all these people here tonight and all the people that lined the streets when we left town. It's so great for these kids, but also for the town of Beatrice."