Orangemen baseball wins state title

"I just wanted to throw as many strikes as I could because I knew the guys behind me would back me up," Zabokrtsky said. "That's all I tried to do. Our defense was just great. They're always just in the perfect spot and everything just fell into the right place."

The Orangemen scored three big runs in the top of the first inning to put pressure on Norris. Max Reis ignited the rally with a one-out double. Adam DeBoer then walked and Austin Burroughs singled, which brought in a run.

An RBI double by Tucker Timmerman and an RBI single by Deegan Nelson made it 3-0.

Belding said scoring first was a big priority for his team prior to the game, saying he would have taken visitor even if they had won the pre-game coin toss.

"I thought we'd have to go out and score first," Belding said. "I thought our dugout would have been in for a world of hurt if they had scored first and gotten ahead of us. It was really big for us to go out and score first."

In the second inning, Beatrice added a run when Jaxson Blackburn singled, stole second and scored on Max Reis' RBI single to make it 4-0.