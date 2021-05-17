Orangemen beat Ralston to advance in winner's bracket

OMAHA -- Beatrice rallied for two runs in the top of the eighth and then just barely hung on to advance in the winner's bracket of the NSAA State Baseball Tournament.
The eighth-seeded Orangemen defeated fifth-seeded Ralston 3-2 in eight innings Monday night at Werner Park in Omaha. They will now play at 7 p.m. Tuesday night against the winner of Monday's late game between No. 2 seed Norris and No. 3 seed Omaha Skutt.
Beatrice's game winning rally in the eighth inning started with a bunt single by Max Reis. He went to second on a wild pitch and then to third on a ground out by Adam DeBoer.
Austin Burroughs hit a ground ball to third base that wouldn't have scored the run, but the throw was mishandled at first base and Reis scored to give Beatrice a 2-1 lead.
Dylan Roeder came into run for Burroughs and stole second before scoring on Tucker Timmerman's RBI single to make it 3-1.
Beatrice would need that insurance run.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Rams managed to get runners at first and third with one out. Orangemen catcher Connor Hamilton threw out the Ralston runner attempting to steal second base. The runner from third scored on the play, but the bases were then empty with two out.
Ralston's next hitter grounded out to Adam DeBoer at shortstop, ending the game and sending Beatrice into celebration mode.
Beatrice Coach Chris Belding said it's good to be moving on in the winner's bracket.
"Too many more games like that will give me a heart attack, though," Belding said. "But this was a big time win."
Belding said the decision to have Max Reis lead off the eighth inning with a bunt came from the dugout.
"I told the guys earlier that their third baseman was playing eight feet behind third base and we needed to figure out a way to get a drag bunt down," Belding said. "Brody (Nelson) walked by Max in the dugout and told him he was going to be the one to get it done. Max got it down and it was perfectly placed and that ignited things for us."
Zane Hoffman pitched 4.1 solid innings for the Orangemen before giving way to Will Reimer to pitch the final 3.2 innings. Hoffman exited the game giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out one and walking two. Reimer gave up one earned run on two hits while striking out three and walking two.
"Zane (Hoffman) pitched great -- probably giving me two more innings than I was asking of him," Belding said. "He kept the ball down and changed speeds a lot. Then Will (Reimer) came in and did his thing and was great at the end."
Beatrice's defense played stellar behind their pitchers. Shortstop Adam DeBoer made a diving catch in the first inning that turned into a double play, which got the Orangemen out of an early jam. Will Reimer made a leaping catch at second base a few innings later.
"The guys up the middle played fantastic defense today," Belding said. "DeBoer dives up the middle and catches one and gets a double play. Will (Reimer) had a few nice running catches. The middle infield played fantastic."
Perhaps an even bigger play, though, was Hamilton gunning down the runner at second base in the eighth inning.
"We knew that run didn't mean anything at third, so we wanted to get that guy out at second," Belding said. "It was a great throw by Connor."
The Orangemen offense managed to do just enough to get the win. Beatrice's first run came in the top of the first inning when Reimer led the game off with a walk, went to second on a passed ball and went to third on a wild pitch. He scored on DeBoer's RBI single to give Beatrice an early 1-0 lead. That would be Beatrice's last run until the pivotal eighth inning.
Ralston's tying run came in the third inning. A walk, a single and a throwing error led to the equalizer.
Beatrice will be one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the double elimination tournament and Belding likes where his team his sitting.
"We're sitting in a real good spot," Belding said. "I'd like to see these other teams play a few extra innings so they burn some of their pitching, but even if that doesn't happen, I like where we're at."