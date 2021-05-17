Orangemen beat Ralston to advance in winner's bracket

Beatrice Coach Chris Belding said it's good to be moving on in the winner's bracket.

"Too many more games like that will give me a heart attack, though," Belding said. "But this was a big time win."

Belding said the decision to have Max Reis lead off the eighth inning with a bunt came from the dugout.

"I told the guys earlier that their third baseman was playing eight feet behind third base and we needed to figure out a way to get a drag bunt down," Belding said. "Brody (Nelson) walked by Max in the dugout and told him he was going to be the one to get it done. Max got it down and it was perfectly placed and that ignited things for us."

Zane Hoffman pitched 4.1 solid innings for the Orangemen before giving way to Will Reimer to pitch the final 3.2 innings. Hoffman exited the game giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out one and walking two. Reimer gave up one earned run on two hits while striking out three and walking two.

"Zane (Hoffman) pitched great -- probably giving me two more innings than I was asking of him," Belding said. "He kept the ball down and changed speeds a lot. Then Will (Reimer) came in and did his thing and was great at the end."