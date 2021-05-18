Orangemen beat Skutt, advance to state championship

Belding said he was close to taking DeBoer out after Skutt's hot start to the seventh inning.

"But (DeBoer) looked me in the face and said 'I got it,'" Belding said. "He ended up striking out the last two guys to get us out of it to get us out of there. When he looked me in the face and told me he got it -- I wasn't quite sure yet -- but he got us out of it."

The Orangemen offense applied pressure early by scoring a run in the top of the first. Will Reimer led off with a walk. Max Reis then reached on an infield single and collided with the first baseman who was trying to make a play. The ball scooted away and allowed Reimer to go all the way to third.

Adam DeBoer then grounded out, which brought the run in, making it 1-0 early.

Timmerman was flawless pitching the first two innings, but ran into trouble in the third inning when three straight singles loaded the bases with nobody out. The next hitter doubled to bring in two runs, giving Skutt a 2-1 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangemen were still in trouble in the inning with runners at second and third and nobody out, but Timmerman got two strikeout and a pop up to end the threat.