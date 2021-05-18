Orangemen beat Skutt, advance to state championship

The Beatrice baseball team will play for their first state championship in school history after a semifinal win over Omaha Skutt Tuesday night at Werner Park in Omaha.
The eighth-seeded Orangemen rode a strong pitching performance from Tucker Timmerman to beat the third-seeded SkyHawks 4-3.
Before Beatrice plays in the championship game on Thursday, they will play second-seeded Norris at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. That outcome will determine whether Beatrice will need to be beaten once or twice in Thursday's championship.
Timmerman was dialed in on the mound for Beatrice, pitching six innings and giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out 12 and walking two.
"Tucker pitched fantastic," said Beatrice Coach Chris Belding. "They gave him a little trouble one inning and we've got to figure out a way to eliminate that one big inning so he can pitch an entire game, but he settled down and pitched great. He was just the man out there tonight."
Adam DeBoer was brought into pitch the seventh inning and protect a 4-2 lead. It was a rough start for DeBoer as Skutt opened the inning with a triple and a single to bring in a run and make it 4-3. A sacrifice bunt got the tying run to second with one out, but DeBoer settled down and struck out the next two hitters to seal the win and send Beatrice into celebration mode for the second consecutive night.
Belding said he was close to taking DeBoer out after Skutt's hot start to the seventh inning.
"But (DeBoer) looked me in the face and said 'I got it,'" Belding said. "He ended up striking out the last two guys to get us out of it to get us out of there. When he looked me in the face and told me he got it -- I wasn't quite sure yet -- but he got us out of it."
The Orangemen offense applied pressure early by scoring a run in the top of the first. Will Reimer led off with a walk. Max Reis then reached on an infield single and collided with the first baseman who was trying to make a play. The ball scooted away and allowed Reimer to go all the way to third.
Adam DeBoer then grounded out, which brought the run in, making it 1-0 early.
Timmerman was flawless pitching the first two innings, but ran into trouble in the third inning when three straight singles loaded the bases with nobody out. The next hitter doubled to bring in two runs, giving Skutt a 2-1 lead.
The Orangemen were still in trouble in the inning with runners at second and third and nobody out, but Timmerman got two strikeout and a pop up to end the threat.
The SkyHawks threatened again in the fourth, getting runners at second and third again with nobody out, but a line out, a pop out and a strikeout ended that threat with no damage being done.
Belding said getting out of back-to-back jams like that was the momentum they needed.
"Tucker did a fantastic job of pitching out of it and our defense did a good job backing him up," Belding said. "We just made plays and Tucker made pitches and got some big strikeouts."
Beatrice's big rally in the fifth inning started with a lead off single by Caleb Jobman. Luke Feist came into run for Jobman and a sacrifice bunt by Connor Hamilton advanced Feist to second.
Jaxson Blackburn's RBI single tied the game 2-2. Two hitters later, Max Reis would triple off the wall to score the go-ahead run.
A walk to Adam DeBoer put runners at first and third. A fake to first, throw to third pick off throw was errant, which would allow Reis to score, making it 4-2.
It would be Beatrice's last runs scored, but it would be enough.
"I'd like to be able to score more than four runs, but we got down and came back and got some big hits," Belding said. "Max had a really big hit with that triple and we strung another couple hits together. We did miss a squeeze bunt and got picked off once, so we still have some little things to iron out, but a win is a win."
Omaha Skutt had one last rally attempt in them in the seventh, but DeBoer's two strikeouts sealed the win.
The Orangemen are in prime position now as the only undefeated team remaining in the Class B bracket as they face a familiar foe on Wednesday in Norris.
"I like where we are sitting," Belding said. "We're not sure who we are starting tomorrow, but we know we get Will Reimer back tomorrow and we've still got two or three guys left who haven't thrown. I'm feeling pretty good about how we're sitting."