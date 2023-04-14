WAHOO -- Wahoo jumped out to an 8-0 lead on their way to an 11-5 win over Beatrice in the Trailblazer Conference semifinals Thursday in Wahoo.

With the loss, the Orangemen will play in a third place game at 11 a.m. on Saturday against Platteview. Top-seeded Wahoo will play No. 2 seed Maolcolm in the championship Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Wahoo scored four runs in the third inning and four more runs in the fourth inning to open an 8-0 lead against Beatrice.

Beatrice tried to get back into it in the fifth inning. Jaxson Blackburn led off with a single and Kale Koch walked. Luke Hamilton's RBI double brought in one run. Later in the inning, Collin Mangnall's sacrifice fly made it 8-2.

Wahoo scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 9-2.

In the top of the sixth, Deegan Nelson reached on an error with one out and went to second on a ground out. Balckburn's RBI single made it 9-3.

Wahoo answered with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 11-3.

Beatrice rallied with two outs in the seventh. singles by Mangall and Austin Baldwin and a two-RBI double by Timmerman made it 11-5, but the rally ended there, making that the final score.

Beatrice had seven hits in the game. Blackburn had two singles while Hamilton, Koch and Timmerman had a double each. Baldwin and Mangnall had a single each.

Blackburn, Trey Henning, Gage Wolter and Trevin Lang all combined to pitch in the game for Beatrice.

Beatrice is now 10-4 on the season. After their third place game on Saturday, the Orangemen will return to action on Tuesday when they host Malcolm at 4:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.