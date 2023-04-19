The Beatrice baseball team dug themselves a 4-0 hole against Malcolm Tuesday night and couldn't get out of it.

The Orangemen fell to the visiting Clippers 5-3 at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Malcolm immediately jumped on top with a run in the first inning. A walk, a single and an error led to the run, making it 1-0 early.

Beatrice left a runner stranded in both the first and second innings. Neither team mounted much of a scoring threat until the top of the fifth inning when Malcolm scored three runs.

Malcolm's rally started with a walk and a single to put runners at first and second with two outs. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third and a throwing error allowed both runs to score, making it 3-0.

A blooper single allowed one more run to score in the inning, making it 4-0.

Beatrice would finally rally for three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jaxson Blackburn got the rally started with a one out single.

With two outs, Timmerman walked. Balckburn moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored Beatrice's first run on another wild pitch, making it 4-1.

An RBI triple by Deegan Nelson would make it 4-2. Nelson eventually scored on an error to make it 4-3.

Malcolm rallied for an insurance run in the top of the seventh to make it 5-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, a walk to Colin Mangnall and a single by Blackburn got the tying runs on base with two outs, but the rally stopped there to make the final score 5-3.

Timmerman pitched the first three innings for Beatrice, giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out five and walking one. Blackburn pitched two innings, giving up three unearned runs on three hits while striking out two and walking one. Deegan Nelson pitched the final two innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out four and walking one.

Beatrice's defense committed three errors in the game.

The Orangemen offense had five hits. Blackburn had two singles, Nelson had a triple, Timmerman had a double and Noah Jobman had a single.

Beatrice falls to 10-5 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Wahoo. They will then travel to Platteview on Friday, Bellevue West on Saturday and Nebraska City on Monday.

Beatrice's final regular season home game will be Thursday, April 27 when they host Omaha South.