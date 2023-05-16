OMAHA -- The Beatrice offense couldn't get any offense going in their second round state tournament game against top-seeded Elkhorn North Monday at Tal Anderson Field on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

The Orangemen fell to Elkhorn North 8-0, dropping them to the loser's bracket in the double-elimination tournament.

Beatrice will now play in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fricke Field in Omaha.

Beatrice had just two hits in the game against Elkhorn North. The Wolves scored three runs in the second inning, one run in the fourth inning and two runs in each the fifth and sixth innings.

Beatrice's two hits were singles by Noah Jobman and Austin Baldwin.

Gage Wolter, Ty Weichel, Nolan Schmale, Trey Henning and Luke Feist all combined to pitch in the game.

Collin Nowaczyk was the winning pitcher for Elkhorn North, pitching six innings and giving up no runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Elkhorn North advances in the winner's bracket and will play at 10 a.m. on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday's late game between No. 3 seed Norris and No. 7 seed Elkhorn.

Beatrice reached Monday's winner's bracket game against Elkhorn North by defeating Omaha Gross 5-0 behind a strong pitching performance by Tucker Timmerman at Werner Park in Omaha.

Timmerman, a Nebraska baseball recruit, pitched 5.1 innings, giving up no earned runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Omaha Gross' pitching was just as dominant for the first four innings, but Beatrice was able to break through for a run in the fifth inning and then muscled across four more big insurance runs in the seventh inning to get the 5-0 win.

Beatrice, the No. 5 seed in Class B, will now play No. 1 seed Elkhorn North at 4 p.m. on Monday at Tal Anderson Field on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Beatrice and Omaha Gross had opportunities to score through the first four innings, but neither team was able to capitalize.

The Orangemen finally broke through for a run in the top of the fifth. Josh Buhr would lead off the inning by reaching on an error and he went to second on Jaxson Blackburn's sacrifice bunt.

Tucker Timmerman was then intentionally walked. Deegan Nelson's RBI single would give Beatrice a 1-0 lead. Beatrice had an opportunity to do more damage in the inning, but couldn't come up with the big hit.

In the top of the seventh, Timmerman led off the inning with a double and Nelson singled to put runners at second and third with nobody out. Noah Jobman's two-RBI double brought in Timmerman and courtesy runner John Riesen, making it 3-0.

The next two Beatrice hitters made outs, but Austin Baldwin then reached on an error, which allowed pinch runner Trey Henning to score, making it 4-0. Two passed balls would allow Baldwin to score, making it 5-0 going into the bottom of the seventh.

Nelson, who came into relieve Timmerman in the sixth inning, allowed the first Omaha Gross runner to reach base via a walk in the seventh inning, but he then retired the next three batters to give Beatrice the win. Nelson gave up no hits in relief and struck out two.

Beatrice had eight hits in the game. Nelson had three singles while Jobman had a double and a single. Timmerman and Kale Koch had a double each while Josh Buhr had a single.

Norris faces Elkhorn in second round

The Norris Titans played Elkhorn in Monday's late winner's bracket game at Tal Anderson Field.

With a win, Norris would play Elkhorn North at 10 a.m. on Thursday in a game between the tournament two remaining unbeaten teams.

Norris, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, reached Tuesday's winner's bracket game by defeating No. 6 seed Omaha Skutt 12-2 in six innings on Saturday at Werner park.

The Titans jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first inning and never looked back against the Skyhawks.

Kaizer Papenhagen pitched 5.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two. Beckett Lund got the final two outs of the game -- both strikeouts.

Norris pounded out 10 hits in the game. Kale Fountain had a home run, a single, two RBI's and two runs scored. Papenhagen had a triple, a single, four RBI's and one run scored. Collier Hestermann had two singles, two RBI's and two runs scored. Crew Moeller, Bryce Fountain, Jordan Monroe and Logan White had a single each.

Norris' record improved to 23-8 with the win.