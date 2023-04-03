FIRTH -- Beatrice's three game winning streak came to an end Saturday against rival Norris.

The Orangemen fell to the Titans 10-0 in five innings in Hickman, dropping Beatrice's record to 6-2 on the season. Norris improves to 7-4.

Norris scored three runs in the first inning, three runs in the third inning and five runs in the fifth inning to get the 10-0 win over the Orangemen.

Kaizer Papenhagen pitched all five innings for Norris, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out six and walking two.

Logan White had two singles for Norris while C Moeller had a single, three RBI's and a run scored. Papenhagen, Bryce Fountain, Codey Behrends and Colton Homolka all had a single each. Norris' offense benefited from nine walks and four hit batsmen.

Beatrice had two hits in the game -- a single each from Noah Jobman and Kale Koch.

Beatrice's loss to Norris came on the heels of a dramatic come-from-behind win over Waverly Friday afternoon at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Waverly had a 4-0 lead going into the sixth inning. Deegan Nelson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 4-1, but Waverly came back with two runs in the top of the seven to make it 6-1.

Beatrice rallied for six runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the win. Gage Wolter and Josh Buhr led off the inning with consecutive singles and Collin Mangnall walked to load the bases with nobody out.

Waverly would record the first out without a run scoring, but a walk to Austin Baldwin forced in a run to make it 6-2.

Tucker Timmerman's two-RBI single made it 6-4. Nelson then reached on an error, which allowed two more runs to score, tying the game.

Nelson was caught stealing for the second out of the inning, but Jobman reignited the rally with a double. Luke Feist, who came into run for Jobman, would score the game's winning run on an RBI single by Koch, giving Beatrice the 7-6 win.

Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Jobman had two doubles, Nelson had a home run and Baldwin, Timmerman, Koch, Wolter, Buhr and Mangnall had a single each.

Trey Henning pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out seven and walking one. Wolter pitched the final three innings for Beatrice, giving up five runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out six and walking one.

Beatrice returned to action at Blair on Monday. They will host Crete on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Christenson Field. They host Plattsmouth on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.