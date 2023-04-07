The Beatrice bats went cold on a sunny afternoon Thursday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

The Orangemen fell to visiting Plattsmouth 5-1, dropping their record to 8-3 on the season.

Plattsmouth jumped on top early with three runs in the top of the first inning. A double, a hit batsman and a walk loaded the bases for the visitors and consecutive ground outs allowed the first two runs to score. An RBI single brought in the third run.

Tucker Timmerman tried to get Beatrice's offense ignited with a lead off single in the bottom of the first, but was ultimately left stranded at third base.

Plattsmouth scored two more runs in the top of the third. Two singles and an error led to the first run while another walk and single led to the second run, making it 5-0.

Neither team would threaten to score again until the bottom of the fifth when Beatrice finally broke through for a run. Jaxson Blackburn led off the inning with a single and then stole second.

After two outs were recorded, Collin Mangnall's RBI single allowed Blackburn to score, making it 5-1.

Beatrice had runners at second and third with one out in the sixth inning, but left them stranded. They went down in order in the seventh inning, making the final score 5-1.

Trey Henning pitched three innings for Beatrice, giving up five earned runs on six hits while striking out five and walking two. Gage Wolter pitched four innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out five and walking none.

Beatrice had six hits in the game-- all singles. Timmerman, Noah Jobman, Kale Koch, Blackburn, Luke Hamilton and Mangnall had a single each.

Beatrice will travel to Plattsmouth on Monday before opening Trailblazer Conference Tournament play on Tuesday.

The Orangemen will be the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament and will host No. 5 seed Nebraska City at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Christenson Field. The winner will play at No. 1 seed Wahoo on Thursday.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 seed Plattsmouth opens against No. 6 seed Platteview and No. 2 seed Malcolm opens with No. 7 seed Ralston.