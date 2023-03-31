Jaxson Blackburn's two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Beatrice to a 2-1 win over Elkhorn North on Thursday.

Elkhorn North scored their run in the top of the second and Beatrice was held scoreless through the first six innings before they were able to rally.

Josh Buhr got the rally started with a one out walk and Luke Hamilton then got a bunt single, putting runners at first and third. Hamilton then advanced to second on defensive indifference.

Elkhorn North was able to record the second out without a run scoring, but Blackburn's single to centerfield brought both runners in, giving the Orangemen the 2-1 win.

Tucker Timmerman was masterful on the mound for Beatrice, pitching six innings and giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out 10 and walking two. Deegan Nelson pitched the seventh inning, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out three and walking one.

Beatrice had just three hits in the game -- all singles. In addition to Blackburn's game winning single, Austin Baldwin and Hamilton had a single each.

Beatrice improves to 5-1 on the season and will host Waverly on Friday before traveling to Norris on Saturday.

Norris beats Columbus 2-1

The Norris baseball team edged Columbus 2-1 to improve to 6-3 on the season.

Columbus scored one run in the third inning, but the Titans were able to break through for two runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the win.

Kaizer Papenhagen had a triple, a single and a run scored while Kale Fountain had a double, an RBI and a run scored. Crew Moeller had a single.

Beckett Lund pitched four inning for Norris, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out five and walking three. Porter Dutter pitched two innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking none. Fountain pitched a perfect seventh inning.

Norris traveled to Blair on Friday before hosting Beatrice for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday.