The Beatrice baseball team has had their share of close games over the past two weeks, but were able to break that habit in a 15-1 win over Crete Tuesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

The Orangemen scored four runs in each of the first two innings and six more runs in the third inning on their way to the 15-1 win in five innings.

Deegan Nelson was the winning pitcher. He pitched three innings and gave up no runs on two hits while striking out one and walking two. Jaxson Blackburn pitched the final two innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while walking one.

The Orangemen offense had 14 hits in the game, including six extra base hits.

Noah Jobman led the way with two doubles, a single and five RBI's. Kale Koch had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Luke Hamilton had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored.

Collin Mangnall had two singles, an RBI and three runs scored. Blackburn had two singles and two runs scored. Josh Buhr had a triple while Timmerman and Luke Feist had a double each.

The Beatrice offense also benefited from six walks, one hit batsman and three Crete errors.

It's the second consecutive win for the Orangemen. They went on the road and defeated Blair 2-1 on Monday.

Timmerman was once again dominant on the mound for Beatrice, pitching 6.1 innings and giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out 13 and walking two. Nelson pitched the final two outs.

Beatrice scored their first run in the top of the second inning when Kale Koch singled with one out and then stole second. He scored on Blackburn's RBI single making it 1-0.

Blair would tie the game with a run in the bottom of the second.

Beatrice would eventually break the tie in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs, Mangnall walked and eventually scored on Timmerman's RBI single, making it 2-1.

Blair went down in order in the bottom of the fifth inning, but were able to load the bases with one out in the sixth inning before a strikeout and a ground out ended the threat.

Blair managed to get runners at first and second with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but a strikeout ended the game.

The Orangemen were held to four hits in the game. Koch had two singles and a run scored while Timmerman and Blackburn had a single each.

Both teams had two errors in the game.

The Orangemen are now 8-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host Plattsmouth at 4:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.