Orangemen stay unbeaten with win over Crete

The Beatrice baseball team kept their perfect season alive with a win over Crete.
The Orangemen won the game 9-1 Tuesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice, improving their record to 7-0 on the season.
Beatrice scored two runs in the first inning. Adam DeBoer led off the inning with a single and Max Reis was hit by a pitch. Austin Burroughs' reached when his bunt was mishandled by the Crete defense, which allowed one run to score. Tucker Timmerman's sacrifice fly made it 2-0.
The Orangemen added three runs in the bottom of the third. DeBoer led off with a walk and Reis singled. Burroughs then reached on an error, which brought in two runs.
After an out was recorded, Caleb Jobman hit an RBI double to make it 5-0.
Beatrice tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning, all of which came with two outs. Burroughs got the rally started with a single. He stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. He would then score on an error by the Crete catcher.
Caleb Jobman then reached on a dropped third strike. A throwing error on that play allowed a run to score, making it 7-0.
Beatrice scored two more runs in the sixth inning. Reise led off with a single and scored on Burroughs' RBI double. After Crete recorded two outs, Noah Jobman reached on an error, which allowed another run to score, making it 9-0.
Crete would get their lone run in the top of the seventh, making the final score 9-1.
Tucker Timmerman pitched the first five innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out 12 and walking one. Burroughs pitched two innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out four and walking one.
Burroughs led the way for Beatrice with a double, a single, three RBI's and three runs scored. Max Reis had two singles and three runs scored. Caleb Jobman had double and two RBI's. Adam DeBoer and Noah Jobman had a single each.
Beatrice also got a blow out win over Douglas County West on Monday.
The Orangemen went on the road and beat DC West 24-0.
Max Reis led the way for Beatrice with two doubles, a single, two RBIs and a run scored while Jaxson Blackburn had three singles, five RBI's and three runs scored.
Adam Deboer, Connor Hamilton and Caleb Jobman had two singles each while Dylan Roeder, Elijah Mangnall, Deegan Nelson, Zane Hoffman and Luke Feist had a single each.
Billy Humphrey pitched three innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out five and walking two. Hoffman pitched two innings and gave up no runs on one hit while striking out one and walking none.
The Orangemen will be in action again on Thursday when they host Plattsmouth at 5:30 p.m.