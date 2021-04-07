Orangemen stay unbeaten with win over Crete

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crete would get their lone run in the top of the seventh, making the final score 9-1.

Tucker Timmerman pitched the first five innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out 12 and walking one. Burroughs pitched two innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out four and walking one.

Burroughs led the way for Beatrice with a double, a single, three RBI's and three runs scored. Max Reis had two singles and three runs scored. Caleb Jobman had double and two RBI's. Adam DeBoer and Noah Jobman had a single each.

Beatrice also got a blow out win over Douglas County West on Monday.

The Orangemen went on the road and beat DC West 24-0.

Max Reis led the way for Beatrice with two doubles, a single, two RBIs and a run scored while Jaxson Blackburn had three singles, five RBI's and three runs scored.

Adam Deboer, Connor Hamilton and Caleb Jobman had two singles each while Dylan Roeder, Elijah Mangnall, Deegan Nelson, Zane Hoffman and Luke Feist had a single each.

Billy Humphrey pitched three innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out five and walking two. Hoffman pitched two innings and gave up no runs on one hit while striking out one and walking none.

The Orangemen will be in action again on Thursday when they host Plattsmouth at 5:30 p.m.

