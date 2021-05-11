Orangemen to face top-seeded Hastings

The NSAA State Baseball brackets were officially released on Monday night and Beatrice has earned the second wildcard and will be the No. 8 seed in Class B.
Beatrice is making their fourth state tournament appearance in school history with the latest appearance being in 2011. They also qualified for state in 2009 and 2005.
The Orangemen (14-6) will play top-seeded Hastings (20-5) at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Werner Park in Omaha.
Beatrice played at Hastings in the second game of the regular season on March 25 and defeated the Tigers 8-1.
The Orangemen will try to snap a recent four game losing streak, which included a 2-1 loss to Nebraska City in subdistricts on Friday that nearly cost them a spot in the state tournament.
With a win, The Orangemen would play at 4 p.m. on Monday at Werner Park against the winner of fourth-seeded Elkhorn (19-10) and fifth-seeded Ralston (20-7).
The tournament is double elimination, so the Orangemen will play on Monday regardless of Saturday's outcome. With a loss, they would play at 1 p.m. against the loser of Ralston/Elkhorn at Werner Park.
Norris is the No. 2 seed in Class B after winning the B-2 District. The Titans (22-7) will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday against seventh-seeded Bennington (16-9) at Werner Park.
The Titans previously played Bennington on April 29th and lost 16-9.
With a win, Norris would play at 7 p.m. on Monday against the winner of third-seeded Omaha Skutt (17-6) and sixth-seeded Central City/Fullerton/Centura (19-5).
With a loss, Norris would play at 1 p.m. on Monday against the loser of Omaha Skutt/Central City at Werner Park.
Norris is making their 11th appearance at state. They have qualified every year since 2011 with the exception of 2020 in which the season was canceled due to COVID-19. They won the state championship in 2013 and have runner-up finishes in 1967, 1968, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2018.
The tournament is scheduled to last through Thursday with the championship game being played a t4 p.m. on Thursday. If a second championship game is needed, it will be played immediately after.