Orangemen to face top-seeded Hastings

The NSAA State Baseball brackets were officially released on Monday night and Beatrice has earned the second wildcard and will be the No. 8 seed in Class B.

Beatrice is making their fourth state tournament appearance in school history with the latest appearance being in 2011. They also qualified for state in 2009 and 2005.

The Orangemen (14-6) will play top-seeded Hastings (20-5) at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Werner Park in Omaha.

Beatrice played at Hastings in the second game of the regular season on March 25 and defeated the Tigers 8-1.

The Orangemen will try to snap a recent four game losing streak, which included a 2-1 loss to Nebraska City in subdistricts on Friday that nearly cost them a spot in the state tournament.

With a win, The Orangemen would play at 4 p.m. on Monday at Werner Park against the winner of fourth-seeded Elkhorn (19-10) and fifth-seeded Ralston (20-7).

The tournament is double elimination, so the Orangemen will play on Monday regardless of Saturday's outcome. With a loss, they would play at 1 p.m. against the loser of Ralston/Elkhorn at Werner Park.