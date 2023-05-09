The brackets for the NSAA State Baseball Tournament have been released and Beatrice will open against Omaha Gross.

The Orangemen (14-8) are the No. 5 seed in Class B and they will play No. 4 seed Omaha Gross (15-6) at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Werner Park in Omaha.

Beatrice has not previously played Omaha Gross this season.

The winner of that will plat at 4 p.m. on Monday at UNO Tal Anderson Field against the winner of No. 1 seed Elkhorn North (20-5) and No. 8 seed Platte Valley (13-10).

The loser of Saturday's game will play in an elimination game at 10 a.m. on Monday at Tal Anderson Field against the loser of Elkhorn North/Platte Valley.

On the other side of the bracket, Norris has earned the No. 3 seed with a 22-8 record and will play sixth-seeded Omaha Skutt (11-10) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Werner Park.

Norris has not previously played Omaha Skutt this season.

With a win, Norris would play at 7 p.m. on Monday at Tal Anderson Field against the winner of No. 2 seed Wahoo (20-3) and No. 7 seed Elkhorn (16-13).

The loser will play at 1 p.m. on Monday at Tal Anderson Field against the loser of Wahoo/Elkhorn.

The tournament is slated to last through May 19 with the championship game being played at 4 p.m. at Tal Anderson Field.